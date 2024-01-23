The sports category has moved to a new website.

Uganda's indigenous ride-hailing Safeboda is set to resurge in Kenya

Chinedu Okafor

Uganda's indigenous ride-hailing business Safeboda is preparing to resume operations in Kenya. This resumption follows the closure of the company in the Kenyan market three years prior. With plans already set in place for the resumption, the Ugandan-based ride-sharing service would begin operating in Kenya by February 2024.

Safeboda motorcyclist
The company announced its return to the Kenyan market via X, formerly known as Twitter, with the simple tweet, “Tumerudi! (We are back). SafeBoda is coming to Nairobi,” the firm announced on Monday on its website, with a countdown timer indicating that it will relaunch in Kenya in 13 days.

As seen in the Kenyan news publication, BusinessDaily, back in 2020, the COVID-19 quarantine which drastically restricted movement globally, had made the business of the ride-hailing company non-viable. As a result, Safeboda decided to pack up and focus its resources on its original market.

“While Nairobi is seeing some economic recovery from Covid-19, boda transportation has been hit hard. This has meant our business cannot sustainably operate in this environment and unfortunately, the timeline for a full recovery is not certain,” the firm announced at the time.

At the time the company halted operations, it had a network of more than 4,000 boda boda riders. Estimates show that 1.8 million boda boda (bicycles and motorcycle taxis) riders reside in Kenya, making it a major source of livelihood.

Safeboda, which utilizes 2 wheel vehicles for its services launched in Uganda in 2014, four years later, it established its presence in Nairobi, offering competitive prices for transportation and logistics services.

The BusinessDaily report states, “Competition has gone a notch higher in the ride-hailing business, and as such, the Ugandan entity will have its work cut out to wrestle market share from leading players such as Bolt. It is also coming back at a time when the government has accelerated taxation to increase revenue collection, straining firms.”

Chinedu Okafor

