Prestigious award for 2 airports in Kenya, find out how they won it

MIA was voted as the best airport for under 2 million passengers per year while JKIA was ranked as the best airport for passengers between 5-15 million a year.

Airports Council International (ACI) World director-general Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving the passenger experience.

“Your customers have spoken and recognised the successful efforts of your team in providing a superior customer experience during these difficult times,” Oliveira said.

“As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem,” concluded Oliveira.

KAA managing director Alex Gitari on the other hand said “We are truly delighted that for the second year running, our two main airports have been awarded by ACI for the efforts made in delivering improved customer experience in a safe and secure environment.”

The awards are the result of data collected in 2021 from more than 370,000 surveys. 110 awards have been won by 87 individual airports around the world.

The categories range from Best Airports by Size (passengers per year) and Region, as well as Best Hygiene Measures by Region, of which there are 46 winners.