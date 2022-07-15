Domino's Kenya promises 25 minutes delivery or they give you a free pizza

The management also promised that in case of delay, its customers would receive a voucher for a free pizza as compensation. The average delivery time globally is 22 minutes.

Speaking during a press announcement at their new store in Westland's Square, newly appointed Managing Director and CEO Peter Jones said the launch of the 25 minutes delivery guaranteed project is part of the company’s vision of bringing hot and fresh meals to millions of its customers nationwide.

"We are all about our customers, and ensuring they get their meals faster, hotter, and with great quality means a lot to us.

‘’We are all about driving innovation, being the best in the industry, and driving customer satisfaction. Our vision is to always be relentless and get better every day at what we do. We are always pushing the limit, always driving improvement,” he stated.

Peris Gitau, Kenya Marketing Manager, says the focus remains on driving customer satisfaction and excellent product via excellent service.

“Our customers lifestyle trends have changed, and service delivery is a key component of customer satisfaction. Customers have expressed their satisfaction hugely; with the extra time they are saving in receiving their pizzas faster than ever before.

"The 25 Minutes innovation strategy will allow to service our customers better and personalise these services and we are proud to be the industry leaders in driving happiness with every order of our freshly baked hot pizzas. As we grow, and expand into more locations within the country, we will continue to improve our processes and offer superior services in the industry," Peris added.

The Company is also looking to expand in the country with Mombasa and Kisumu being key targets.

“We are looking into potential areas and in due time, we shall have our presence in these and other towns and cities that we feel the Domino Brand can flourish,” he added.