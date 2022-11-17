RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

Google's Sandbox Program hosts 150 software engineers in Nairobi

Amos Robi

Google recently celebrated 15 years since setting up its African office in Nairobi

Africa Director for Android Platform Partnerships at Google Mariam Abdullahi addresses Software engineers attending Google Sandbox event in Nairobi on November 17, 2022
Google on Thursday, November 17, 2022, hosted 150 software engineers under Google’s Sandbox Program.

The programme is aimed at strengthening relationships within the local tech community and experiences from its technology and culture provides exposure to Googlers, career opportunities and support for professional development.

The event saw different players in the industry engage and build long-term relationships with google.

John Kimani, Google’s Head of Developer Ecosystem in Sub-Saharan Africa said the event will not only allow software engineers in Kenya network but also allowed Google to engage with local talent.

Africa Director for Android Platform Partnerships at Google Mariam Abdullahi addresses Software engineers attending Google Sandbox event in Nairobi on November 17,2022
“Since we opened our first office in Africa here in Nairobi in 2007, we have helped to strengthen an Internet ecosystem in Africa that is vibrant and self-sufficient in the long term.

“In 2017, we made a commitment to train 100,000 developers across Africa and through our Google Africa Developer Scholarship program we have helped train more than 105,000 developers. This engagement is just one part of our overarching work to support and contribute to the broader tech talent ecosystem,” Kimani said.

Google country Director for Eastern Africa, Agnes Gathaiya expressed her optimism in engineers from the continent creating life-changing products for people in the continent and beyond.

“At Google, we believe that in order to build for everyone, we need a diversity of perspectives and ideas to have better discussions, decisions, and outcomes,” Gathaiya said.

Kenya and Eastern Africa Country manager at Google, Agnes Gathaiya addresses Software engineers attending Google Sandbox event in Nairobi on November 17, 2022.
The Sandbox program builds on the development term “sandbox,” as an environment for testing, experimentation and learning.

The event comes just days after Google celebrated its 15th anniversary since setting up its continental office in Nairobi, the event was graced by President William Ruto.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

