RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

NTSA licenses only 4 digital cab-hailing firms to operate in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

NTSA set out to licence digital cab hailing companies in the same way it does with matatus and buses.

A digital taxi
A digital taxi

The National Transport and Safety Authority has announced a list of approved digital taxi-hailing services operating in Kenya.

Read Also

NTSA, in a statement on Monday, October 31, said that only four companies obtained licenses to operate within the county.

The four cab-hailing firms licensed to operate in Kenya are

  1. Yego Mobility
  2. Little Limited
  3. Uber BV
  4. Bolt Operations OU.
National Transport and Safety Authority director general George Njao
National Transport and Safety Authority director general George Njao Pulse Live Kenya

In carrying outs its mandate and in line with the requirements of the NTSA Transport Network Companies (TNC), Drivers and Passenger Rules, 2022, the following companies are licenced to operate as Transport Network Companies,” the statement read.

To streamline the taxi app industry, NTSA set out to licence digital hailing companies in the same way it does with matatus and buses.

This comes days after digital taxi drivers in Nairobi downed their tools in protest of what they termed as non-compliance with the regulations.

They called for the intervention of the Ministry of Transport and NTSA in enforcing a maximum commission of 18% charged by taxi apps.

The drivers are appealing for the reduction on the commission, which currently stands at 25 to 30%, due to the high fuel costs and other economic factors.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates as of September 2022

Top 10 African countries with the lowest interest rates as of September 2022

NTSA licenses only 4 digital cab-hailing firms to operate in Kenya

NTSA licenses only 4 digital cab-hailing firms to operate in Kenya

Africa's busiest city Lagos may be at risk of economic slowdown

Africa's busiest city Lagos may be at risk of economic slowdown

Verified Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep their badges under Elon Musk's leadership: report

Verified Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep their badges under Elon Musk's leadership: report

As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company

As Elon Musk finalized his Twitter deal, Jack Dorsey launched a beta for his new social-media company

Elon Musk said he's open to allowing longer videos and an extended character count on Twitter

Elon Musk said he's open to allowing longer videos and an extended character count on Twitter

Depression and drought scourge Kenyan farmers as their products become valueless

Depression and drought scourge Kenyan farmers as their products become valueless

See the costly debt default currently troubling Kenyan Airways

See the costly debt default currently troubling Kenyan Airways

The federal government of Nigeria is eager to stop the migration of its people

The federal government of Nigeria is eager to stop the migration of its people

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Koki Mutungi who was inducted into the Aviators Africa Hall of Fame in South Africa

KQ pilot Koki Mutungi inducted into the Aviators Africa Hall of Fame

Yellow Card receives first-ever African crypto licence

Yellow Card receives first-ever African crypto licence

Is options investment legal in Kenya?

Is options investment legal in Kenya?

Mastercard and Cellulant Partner to Empower Millions of Consumers across Africa to join the Global Digital Commerce Market

Safest way to shop and pay for subscriptions online, no ATM card needed