NTSA licenses only 4 digital cab-hailing firms to operate in Kenya

NTSA, in a statement on Monday, October 31, said that only four companies obtained licenses to operate within the county.

The four cab-hailing firms licensed to operate in Kenya are

Yego Mobility Little Limited Uber BV Bolt Operations OU.

Pulse Live Kenya

“In carrying outs its mandate and in line with the requirements of the NTSA Transport Network Companies (TNC), Drivers and Passenger Rules, 2022, the following companies are licenced to operate as Transport Network Companies,” the statement read.

To streamline the taxi app industry, NTSA set out to licence digital hailing companies in the same way it does with matatus and buses.

This comes days after digital taxi drivers in Nairobi downed their tools in protest of what they termed as non-compliance with the regulations.

They called for the intervention of the Ministry of Transport and NTSA in enforcing a maximum commission of 18% charged by taxi apps.