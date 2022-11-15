22-year-old beats 25 contestants to win Kenya’s Next Highlander contest

Kariuki beat 25 other contestants to emerge victorious in the competition that was looking for the bravest, bold, and most humorous person to represent the iconic Highlander.

Kariuki, 22, who is also a biomedical engineer expressed his gratitude to William Lawsons saying the competition motivated many Kenyans to take up the challenge and is excited to be travelling to Scotland.

"I want to thank William Lawson’s for giving me a chance to compete and take home Kenya's Next Highlander axe. It has motivated many Kenyans, including myself, to come out in big numbers and to be fearless. I am thrilled to have been a part of it and I am excited to travel to Scotland,” Silvester said after winning the title.

Contenstants during William Lawson's Kenya's Next Highlander Pulse Live Kenya

Paul Maina Barcadi marketing manager gave applause to Kariuki saying he had set his rules by being daringly different.

“We are proud of Silvester and are pleased to have him on board to be Kenya’s Highlander for William Lawson’s. Silvester embodies the qualities of William Lawson’s of bucking convention, setting your own rules, and being daringly different. Our customers enjoyed Kenya’s Next Highlander, and we will surely be back,” Maina said at the event’s finale.

Before Kariuki, another winner John Waliaula beat the odds to make the list of winners of the William Lawson's Next Kenya Highlander in 2021.

From Left, Kenya's Next Highlander Winner Silvester Kariuki Kiura and 2021 winner John Waliaula Pulse Live Kenya

The hunt by William Lawson's for this coveted role began on October 1 and culminated on November 12 with the ultimate battle held at the Milan Business Park.