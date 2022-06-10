All about the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip, a 2-in-1 premium laptop

Let's take a closer look at this new laptop.

Asus Zenbook OLED 14 Flip performance

The ASUS Zenbook Flip 14 OLED series features the ASUS intelligent performance technology that boosts the CPU power setting from 15W to 42W. AIPT features whisper, balanced and performance modes.

With its powerful heat pipes and blade, fans allow the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED to maintain high performance.

It also features smart sensors on the motherboard, thus can detect and calculating the current power-consumption output needs of the CPU. Allowing the laptop to achieve optimal power efficiency.

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED battery life

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series boasts a 63-watt hour battery life allowing users to work a day without charging.

Users can enjoy ultrafast charge with the USB C easy charge. It ensures 4-5 watt charging when connected to non-power delivery chargers.

Whilst using a power delivery charge the charging speed will match the connected adapter’s power output up to a maximum of 100 watts.

Design

Pulse Live Kenya

With its sleek and exclusive 360° ErgoLift design, the ASUS ZenBook Flip 14 OLED allows you to tilt the keyboard to the most comfortable position to suit your needs.

This feature can turn the Zenbook Flip 14 OLED from a laptop to a touch screen tablet, with an optional ASUS Pen 2.0 active stylus accessory to create more detailed and vivid works. The stylus has a battery lifespan of up to 12 months.

The outside looks even better with its lightweight diamond-cut aluminum alloy exterior.

Just like all the other Zenbooks, it is coated with a unique concentric-circle finish that gives it a smooth and sophisticated appearance.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series weighs 1.4kg with a side profile of less than 15.9mm, which makes it easy to carry around in your backpack.

Display

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series features a 14-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display, which as compared to other laptops gives it an extra boost. It has a 4-sided NanoEdge design, making visuals immersive with less distractions.

Pulse Live Kenya

The display supports 3840 x 2400 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time.

It also offers an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCPI-P3, widely used in the motion picture industry. Additionally, the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is Pantone validated to give the most precise color accuracy. It has 70% less harmful blue light than a normal LCD.

Operating system and processor

The Zenbook 14 Flip uses Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. The laptop is powered by the latest 11th Generation processors with Intel Core processors and Intel Iris graphics.

These features provide better performance and enable gameplay with better battery life and mobility than previously possible.

Connectivity

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series features two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a standard HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack and a microSD card reader.

This allows the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series to output a 60Hz 4K display, expand connections and connect to storage devices.

Specifications of the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

Operating System

Window 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Storage

Up to 1 TB PCle 4.0*4NVMe M.2 SSD

Main Memory

Up to 16GN 4266MHz LPDDR4X onboard

Touchpad

NumberPad 2.0

CPU

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 processor

Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 processor

Camera

HD Camera

Connectivity

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0

Audio

Certified by Harman Kardon

AI Noise Canceling Audio

Weight

Approx. from 1.4kg5

Battery

63Wh lithium-polymer battery

Dimensions

311x 223x 15.9mm

I/O ports

2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C with full range (5V~20V) of charging

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x standard HDMI 2.0

1 x MicroSD Reader

1 x Audio combo jack

Display options

14” OLED1 4K (3840 x 2400) 16:10 slim-bezel NanoEdge2 display, touch, 550nits brightness display, glare, cover glass

14” OLED1 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 16:10 slim-bezel NanoEdge2 display, touch, 550nits brightness display, glare, cover glass

AC adapter

100W Type-C power adapter4 (Output: 20V DC, 100W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal)

Pulse Live Kenya

If you want to boost your productivity, look no further than the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip, which is available from Elevetus Technologies for only Sh160,000.