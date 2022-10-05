Xiaomi will be introducing an affordable Redmi smartphone this week in the Kenyan market.
Xiaomi set to launch new affordable phone, Redmi A1+
Xiaomi continues to answer to the needs of customers and consumers by enhancing amazing products at affordable price points. Redmi A1+ will join the range of affordable Redmi smartphones this year in the Kenyan market.
As the demand for affordable mobile devices continues to heighten across the country, Redmi A1+ is expected to attract a large consumer base giving access to superior specifications at an affordable price.
This is in line with Xiaomi’s mission, which is relentlessly building amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.
