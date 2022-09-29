Yellow Card surpassed 1 million customers across 16 African countries in March, after only 3 years

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019, Yellow Card has dedicated its efforts to providing financial inclusion and freedom for all Africans. The company expanded into four new African territories in the last year alone, increasing its total country presence to 16.

John Colson, Chief Marketing Officer at Yellow Card, says this achievement no doubt strengthens the company’s brand on the continent and trust among current and future users. It also inspires investor confidence, especially at a time when Yellow Card seeks to expand into more regions.

“Reaching the one million goal is fantastic. It was a massive goal that we set for ourselves, and the team rallied to make it happen. Although it was not an easy journey, it has been a very rewarding one. This showed us that we are on the right track, people value what we are building, and it’s solving a need. Over one million people have trusted Yellow Card, and now it’s our turn to show why it is the number one place for crypto in Africa,” he said.

Over the last few years, the crypto exchange has achieved notable goals, which include: a Series A fundraise of $15M (2021) as well as the launch of the educational platform - Yellow Card Academy (2021), which boasts a wide range of information about cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and financial literacy. In addition, earlier this year, they also revealed their new brand identity.

Peter Mureu, Marketing Director at Yellow Card, says every decision made has been for the benefit of their customers, reaching far and wide across the continent.

“Every strategic decision we’ve made has always been customer-centric. We’ve advanced key efforts to localise content and engage with customers at events and activations to essentially meet them where they are.

"From a product perspective, we have allowed our customers to use their local currency to buy and sell crypto. Our strategy to educate customers on cryptocurrencies, combined with the tenacity of the team, are the key factors that helped us reach this milestone. And we are only getting started,” said Peter.

With 1 million customers reached, there is much more ahead for Yellow Card in 2022.

“We have only seen the start of the impact crypto can have in Africa, from job creation to breaking down borders. Over the next few years, we will continue to see innovative ways crypto is used to solve everyday problems,” added John, Yellow Card’s Chief Marketing Officer.