The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has suspended Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved to take action on the MP over what they termed as "recent political alignments".

Mr Sifuna stated that the MP would now be free to focus on his "Tanga Tanga politics".

"Cognizant of the central role that the party's NEC plays in the management of the party and the need to maintain the probity of its deliberations the NEC resolved to suspend MP Owen Baya from membership of this critical organ and from his position as the Deputy Organizing Secretary given his recent public utterances and conduct that have cast doubt on his commitment to this party and its objectives," a statement from the party read.

The legislator was part of a delegation which visited Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday.

