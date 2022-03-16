You will now be able to trade-in your old Toyota for a new one

According to the Managing Director of CFAO Motors Kenya Limited, Arvinder Reel, the process is as simple as bringing in your current car for valuation and choosing to pay the balance for a brand new car up-front or through financing.

“We are venturing into trade-in of cars to increase sales of new vehicles in the country,” said Reel. He added the company is currently in the process of coming up with a check list that will guide on the value of a trade-in vehicle as well as other parameters.

The checklist may be designed to review the overall condition of the car and ensure the vehicle has not been involved in accidents.

"The vehicle to be traded-in must also not have been stolen, must have proper documentation and the engine should also be in good working condition among other parameters," revealed Reel.

The company said it will run the trade-in business through an affiliate called Automark and which deals in certified pre-owned vehicles.

Toyota rebrands to CFAO Motors

The trade-in news was announced on Tuesday, March 15 a day when Toyota Kenya announced it had rebranded to CFAO Motors Kenya.

The company revealed yesterday the new identity is expected to enhance its value proposition in the automotive market.

CFAO Motors Kenya is among the formal dealers that recorded higher sales last year as the industry recovered from the depths plumbed in 2020 as a result of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

CFAO Motor Kenya will also introduce new brands in the market, among them used cars and parts. Its line of business will involve the sale of new and pre-owned vehicles, service and maintenance, parts and vehicle assembly.