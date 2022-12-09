ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey visits Kenya, invests Sh245M [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The tech billionaire who is worth Sh515 billion is on a visit to Kenya

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey speaking at iHub in Nairobi on December 8, 2022
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey speaking at iHub in Nairobi on December 8, 2022

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey is visiting the country, having already toured parts of the city.

Dorsey, who was among the founders of the social media platform before it was sold to billionaire Elon Musk, surprised staff at Crazy Grill in parklands when he popped in for a meal.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey speaking at iHub in Nairobi on December 8, 2022
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey speaking at iHub in Nairobi on December 8, 2022

According to the latest data by Forbes, he is worth a whooping $4.2 billion (Sh500 billion).

Later, he met with tech enthusiasts at iHub in Kilimani Nairobi.

He shared photos of his stopover without discussing many details about the aim of his visit.

However, from what we could gather from attendees of the session at iHub, Jack spoke about the growth of the tech space in Nairobi and Africa.

He also gave insights on how he was able to build successful tech products such as Twitter, and Block Inc which makes financial tech products.

Jack retained a 2.4% stake at Twitter after the social media company was sold for $44 billion (Sh5.4 trillion).

Amazing reunion at iHub organised by Erik Hersman. Excited to meet all the Kenya tech ecosystem founding members as we learn from Jack on running Twitter CashApp and Square,” said tech enthusiast Sam Gichuru.

Interestingly Gichuru, the founder of Kidato, had expressed his dream of meeting the tech guru back in 2019 when he invited him to Kenya in a tweet.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Erik Hersman speaking at iHub in Nairobi on December 8, 2022
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and Erik Hersman speaking at iHub in Nairobi on December 8, 2022

The visiting tech billionaire was impressed by the tech community in Kenya, saying that the ‘west’ had much to learn from Nairobi and Africa at large.

Jack’s visit to Kenya follows news that his company, Block Inc, had invested $2 million (Sh245 million) into a Kenya start-up; Gridless which is a sustainable bitcoin mining company founded by Erik Hersman.

