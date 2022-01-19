Celebrities who got married this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

In 2021, Kenyans witnessed a number of weddings as their favorite celebrities ditched the bachelors and bachelorette clubs to settle down with their significant others.

Coincidentally, most of those who walked down the aisle in 2021 are from the media industry followed closely by musicians.

Ben Cyco and Wanjiru Njiru

Male fashion stylist and Gospel artiste Ben Cyco married his long-time girlfriend and fellow content creator Wanjiru Njiru.

The two tied the knot on Saturday November 27, 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at the Fairview Gardens.

Taking to share the news on their respective social media pages, the two posted captions saying, "To forever," and, "Best friends forever".

Cyco, in a tender tribute to his sister, added: "We did it Joe."

Anita Nderu and Barrett Raftery

Media personality Anita Nderu walked down the aisle with her fiancé Mr Barrett Raftery in a private wedding held in Nanyuki in September.

The highly guarded white wedding was graced by close friends and family members, who showed up to witness the love birds take their marriage vows.

Nderu and Raftery held their traditional wedding 'Ruracio' on September 5th, as per the Kikuyu customs.

“Everything about you makes my heart melt with happiness❤ I wanted to cherish my human and keep him to myself for as long as I could🤗 since the cat is out of the bag now, at least spell his name right😄 He is Mr. Barrett Raftery😉,” shared Anita Nderu.

Muthoni Mukiri and Isaac

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, former Inooro TV News Anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri tied the knot with her partner Isaac.

While the fashion was certainly fabulous at the glamorous event, it was Mukiri's wedding dress that made our jaws completely drop as she stole the show and captured the attention of everybody in the room with the gorgeous ensemble.

The ceremony came four months after the couple held their star-studded ruracio attended by a-list guests such as Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli.

'Ruracio' is a Kikuyu term for traditional bride price ceremony. Basically, the groom & his family take a token of appreciation to the bride-to-be home.

Esther Kazungu and Kibunjah

In September 2021, Popular influencer Esther Kazungu tied the knot with the love of her life Kibunjah. Their wedding only cost a total of Sh60,000.

After six years of dating, Kazungu and her hubby, Kibunjah decided to tie the knot in a simple but beautiful wedding that was only attended by family and friends.

Gloria Muliro and Evans Sabwami

In October, Gospel singer Gloria Muliro tied the knot with her sweetheart Evans Sabwami in New York ,days after holding another ceremony in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The invite only wedding ceremony was graced by family members and close friends.

Taking to social media, an excited Ms Muliro wrote; “Finally finally… My autumn wedding in New York”.

The singer first introduced her man to the public on February 14, 2021, at a time the world was celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Lorna Muchemi and Gatabaki

In October, Over 25 member Lorna Muchemi exchanged wedding vows with her love bird, Diallo Gatabaki at the garden pond at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country club as friends and family joined in the invite only celebration.

Moji Short Baba and Nyawira

In May, Gospel singer and former Kelele Takatifu Member Moji Short Baba walked down the aisle with the love of his life Nyawira Gachugi, in a secretly guarded affair.

The two shared pictures of their wedding on social media, making it public that they were officially husband and wife.

“Been waiting to use this verse for a long time, "He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22" @nyawiragachugi I am glad I found you! And I can't wait to see what God has in-store for us!❤️#MygoodNyamu #mtunamtuwake #2021NIYETU,” wrote Moji Short Baba.

June Ruto and Dr Ezenagu

In May, Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, wedded Nigerian university professor, Dr. Akexander Ezenagu, in an invite only wedding ceremony.

Pesh and Dan Magenda

Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with her fiancé Dan Magenda.

“Pesh and Dan tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by their family and close friends. Later on, Pesh took to social media to share moments captured from their lavish ceremony.

“What a lovely day it was ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. ❤❤❤❤💖💕,” shared Pesh.

The two love birds wedded days (October 12, 2021) after Dan went down on his knee to pop the big question: ‘Will You Marry me’.

Pesh came into the limelight after she started sharing photos on Instagram flaunting her curvy figure in decent outfits.

Jaymo Ule Msee and Fortune

Content creator Wilson Muirani alias ‘Jaymo Ule Msee’ officiated his relationship with his long-time girlfriend actress Catherine Wakio Munene alias ‘Fortune.’

The couple tied the knot in September, in a beautiful traditional ceremony otherwise known as ‘Ruracio’ at Wakio’s family home.

Njoro wa Uba and Wangari

Actor Joe Kinyua popularly known as Njoro wa Uba is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with his fiancée Wangari Thatcher in October 2021.

The two love birds officiated their union in an exquisite white wedding that was graced by close friends and family.

DJ Ruff

Media Personality and Gospel DJ Ruff walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend on November 26, 2021 at the Windsor Golf Club.

“Married Man.

“It's my Birthday!... And Tomorrow's my wife's birthday....., and Yesterday was our wedding day. Yes, I'm just one day older than her😁. What can I say, it's good to be Alive!