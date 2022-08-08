RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Drama as Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is arrested in Tanzania [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Kizz Daniel had been booked for a show on Sunday but failed to show up

On Monday, drama was witnessed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, after Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel was arrested by police over failure to perform at a show he had been booked as the main act.

The Buga hitmaker landed in trouble with organizers of the show dubbed Summer Amplified that had been scheduled to go down at WareHouse (Old Next Door Arena)

Information reaching our entertainment desk, indicates that the singer failed to show up over claims that his luggage’s got misplaced while on his way to Tanzania from Uganda via Nairobi – leaving him with no clothes to change for the show.

It’s reported that Kizz refused the clothes he was given in Tanzania leading to his absence at the show. Kizz is also said to have missed his flight from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam, causing his late arrival in Tanzania.

In a statement, Str8up Vibes, who are the organizers of the event apologized to their customers (fans) over the unfortunate event.

“We, at Str8up Vibes, are very sorry for what happened at the Summer Amplified concert on August 7, 2022 where Kizz Daniel did not perform as anticipated.

“We acknowledge the this has resulted in disappoint for our loyal customers and long-time valuable stakeholders involved.

“We shall communicate the next steps in due course. Thank you for your understanding,” read part of the statement.

The no show act by Kizz Daniel angered revelers who had turned up for his concert – many opting to destroy properties at the venue.

On Saturday, Kizz Daniel was in Kampla, Uganda where he staged an electrifying performance with his classics.

In the one-hour-long performance, Kizz thrilled thousands of fans with some of his hit singles including 'Woju', 'Lie', 'Pour Me Water', 'Eh God', and of course the biggest song of 2022 'Buga'.

The fans were given a run for their money as they sang along to the classics and when 'Buga' came on the audience erupted.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

