Ex-K24 presenter DJ Johni Celeb welcomes baby number 2

DJ Celeb, who was one of the founders of Crossover 101 on NTV also worked on Kubamba Show which aired on Citizen TV before he moved to K24.

DJ Johni Celeb and his wife Nyambura
DJ Johni Celeb and his wife Nyambura

Former K24 Tv presenter John Njoroge alias DJ Johni Celeb has announced the birth of his second child.

In a post on his Instagram account, he disclosed that the newborn was born on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

And we are a Family of 4!! Baby K also known as Kai Muthee Njoroge graced us with his presence on Sunday. Welcome to the world son!

You are so loved by your parents, your big sister, your grandparents and others who have prayed for you. We are so overjoyed to welcome him to our little family,” he shared in a post.

The talented DJ got married to the love of his life Nyambura in a colourful wedding on Friday, March 8, 2019.

The couple who had been dating since 2008 exchanged vows in the presence of friends and loved ones while the rest of the world was celebrating International Women’s day.

DJ Celeb and Nyambura were blessed with their first child Muthoni in 2020.

Our baby Muthoni Wanjiru Njoroge made her debut June 23rd 2020. She is such a joy and delight. We are so blessed to have her join our little family,” he posted.

