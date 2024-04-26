Vijana BaruBaru disappointed by ex's choice in 'Ni Sawa' & 6 other new songs of the week

Whether you're, hip-hop, Urban Tone, or Bongo Flava, there's something for everyone on the playlist.

List of new songs released this week.

1. Okay - Femi One

Femi One releases an empowering new track 'Okay'.

'Okay' explores themes of personal strength and self-empowerment. Produced by Bern Mziki and launched under Kaka Empire, the track highlights Femi One's distinct rap style and lyrical skill, which often delivers empowering messages, particularly resonant for women in a male-dominated genre.

2. Landed in Nairobi - Dreekz

Dreekz has dropped his Afro-Drill tune 'Landed in Nairobi,' produced by U.K. beats maker Scratcha.

The accompanying video for 'Landed in Nairobi,' directed by Nairobi's Steve Blackson, showcases the vibrant colors of Ngong Hills against the Nairobi cityscape.

With lyrics that express his pride in his Kenyan heritage, Dreekz narrates his excitement at returning to his hometown, capturing the essence of Nairobi's energy and spirit.

3. Ni Sawa - Vijajana BaruBaru ft. Steph Kapela

Kenya's music duo Vijana BaruBaru drops new track 'Ni Sawa' featuring Steph Kapela.

'Ni Sawa' translates to 'It's Okay' in Swahili. This infectious Afropop dance hit narrates the tale of a jilted lover who isn't upset about being left but rather by the choice of the person their ex-partner left them for.

Drawing inspiration from African chanting, it seamlessly blends African folk sounds with Afropop elements, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in the narrative while also sparking a desire to hit the dance floor.

4. Inakubalika - Matata ft. Watendawili

To celebrate Kenyan urban culture and narrate local tales through Music and Dance, Matata collaborated with Kenyan boy band Watendawili to produce the track 'Inakubalika.'

With its vibrant rhythm and infectious melodies, the song is guaranteed to have you grooving on the dance floor.

5. Kudonjo Kudunda - Zzero Sufuri ft. Breeder LW, Tipsy Gee & Kushman

Renowned singer-songwriter, Zzero Sufuri, releases a fresh track titled "Kudonjo Kudunda."

This latest UrbanTone creation features impressive contributions from Breeder LW, Tipsy Gee, and Kushman, whose skillful verses are sure to captivate listeners.

6. Haikuanza Like This - Mutoriah ft. Scar Mkadinali

Kenyan afro-eclectic-pop artist, producer, instrumentalist, and performer Mutoriah brings forth his latest track titled 'Haikuanza Like This', featuring Mkadinali.

The Swahili translation of 'It didn't start like this,' this song promises an enjoyable experience for listeners.

7. Marioo – Hakuna Matata

Tanzanian singer Marioo has released another Amapiano banger 'Hakuna Matata' featuring his girlfriend Paula Kajala as the video vixen.