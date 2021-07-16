PulseUhondoMtaani: Henry Desagu unveils own Media Studio, Omosh handed 3-bedroom house & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day:

Comedian Henry Desagu unveils own Media Studio

Desagu, Alez Mathenge and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Kenyan comedian Henry Desagu launched his own media studio dubbed “Desagu Media Studio”.

The officially launch of the media studio went down on Friday, in Ruiru and was graced by a number of celebrities among them; Alex Mathenge, Jalang’o, Njugush, Naomi Kuria, Samidoh, Gathee wa njeri, Sleepy David, Odi wa Murang’a, Exray, MCA Tricky, Captain Otoyo, Kanda King among others.

Desagu launched the studio at a time he was celebrating 5 years in the comedy industry.

“Team Mwihoko we now 5 years Old and we Celebrate God’s grace in style on friday pale @rainbowruiru karibu and enjoy amazing performance from…. and many many more surprise artists😊 It will be an honor to see you there” said Desagu.

Kiss 100 Presenter Jalang’o took to social media to congratulate the comedian for the new milestone.

“You call him Desagu...I call him Kafisho!

RUIRU I WILL BE IN YOUR TOWN TODAY!! 2PM!! @rainbowruiru

CONGRATULATIONS @henrydesagu ON YOUR 5TH YEAR IN COMEDY! Najua ni uwongo lakini ni sawa...wewe ni mzee kwa hii kazi!” wrote Jalang’o.

Vera denies reaching out to Akuku Danger for peace

Akuku Danger and Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Socialite Vera Sidika has denied reports that she reached out to Comedian Akuku Danger with a request to sort out their differences amicably.

“I have reached out to no damn hen... I beg for the last time. Don’t ever use my name for Clout. Please I will not address this again. God will deal with you>

Someone told me that this Guy claims I contacted him. When the hate doesn’t not work, they start telling lies. Your plan backfired now you wanna act like all is good. Man acting like He is on his periods” said Vera.

She went on to state that Akuku was just using her name to clout chase and gain sympathy from people.

“Using my name for Clout to gain sympathy so people can send o give you money. Why not just ask like Omosh and just borrow money kwa Upole. Instead of tarnishing mu name with lies for your selfish benegits” wrote Ms Sidika.

Sidika’s statement cancels an earlier updated given by Akuku, who had said that Vera reached out to him and they were able to iron out their differences amicably.

“Hey People! Thanks to each one of you for the concern about the recent happenings on the streets.

She finally reached out and we were able to sort our issues Amicably, she is going through a lot of things and I have understood her. Wacha Turudi Kazi sasa. Good Evening” said Akuku Danger.

Vera Sidika and Akuku Danger traded insults on social media over claims that Sidika had not paid for services provided at her gender reveal party.

Huddah Monroe announces the closure of Huddah Cosmetics Until 2022

Huddah Monroe Pulse Live Kenya

Socialite and Beautypreneur Alhuda Njoroge aka Huddah Monroe has said that her cosmetic business will be closing down soon until 2022.

In an update Ms Monroe said that Huddah Cosmetics will close down for rebranding and will relaunch again in 2022, but most products will not return.

“Can’t wait to rebrand! @Huddahcosmetics will close down for a few months and only Vamp lipstick. Make up remover wipes and a few others will be available le until we relaunch in 2022. So many products will never return. So take advantage of this 50% off sale 30-6 AUG” announced.

The petite business lady launched her lipstick line back in 2016 and have been very successful over the years.

Zari Hassan’s unexpected comment after Diamond bought the 2021 Rolls Royce

Zari Hassan's reaction after Diamond bought the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Pulse Live Kenya

South Africa based Ugandan Socialite and Businesswoman Zari Hassan has reacted to the news of her Baby Daddy Diamond Platnumz acquiring the 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

In a comment, Zari disclosed that she is happy Chibu Dangote settled on the colour they agreed on for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan

“Glad you chose the colours we agreed on. Congratulations” wrote Zari Hassan.

Ms Hassan’s comment come at a time Platnumz has revealed that he will be expanding his parking lot with two more expensive cars; a Bentley and Lamborghini.

“Babies Day out... I can’t wait for my Bentley and Lambo to arrive in my Country 🇹🇿🙏🏼.... Song 🎵#IYO by @diamondplatnumz ft @focalistic @ntosh_gazi_ @mapara_a_jazz Available on all Platforms now! #SwahiliNation #Wasafi #IYOchallenge”

“I received my Rolls Royce Cullinan 2021 zero kilometre today....What a Blessed day 🙏🏼 #SwahiliNation #Wcb4Life #Wasafi” said Platnumz.

Ezekiel Mutua mocks Eric Omondi again, he responds angrily

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua and Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua is up in arms with Comedian Eric Omondi yet again, after describing the funnyman as ‘Maskini’ over his donations to singer Kevin Bahati.

In an interview with Milele FM, Mutua dismissed reports that Omondi gave Bahati the Sh200K he was to receive from his office (KFCB) before the partnership was cancelled.

"Hakuna pesa alitoa, Omondi ni maskini bana hizo ni sarakasi tu za kujionyesha tu. Iliwekwa account gani kama ilikuwa pesa za kweli.Wanafanya hizo sarakasi kukejeli serekali lakini hakuna pesa ya kweli.

Hao watu wote ni Maskini wa kusaidiwa, hakuna pesa wanawezatoa. Mbona hakuwa amempatia mbeleni, angojee sisi, tuondoe ndo yeye atoe. Omodni hana hata mia hat elfu kumi ya kupatia watu. Wasanii wanaumi nay eye ni muombaji na sarakasi tu na hizo sarakasi ndo zinawanya waende into depression. They want to play big, kuonyesha they are big na hawako sawa. We talk to them, we know them, we know their records and their accounts. We know how they operate and who is making money” said Ezekiel Mutua.

Omondi Hits Back

In quick rejoinder, Omondi who is in Tanzania for the preparation of his upcoming show over the weekend, hit out at the KFCB boss, saying he will ensure he is not office by September this year.

“ENOUGH is ENOUGH!!! We have to stop this NONSENSE!!! All the money I make is through blood and Sweat, most of the money you make is through Misappropriation of Public funds. Kama mimi ni Maskini basi wewe ni MWIZI, wa PESA za Serikali. You promised @mulamwah only to withdraw at the last minute, then you did the same with @bahatikenya only to let him down on the day of his event I had to come through for him like a true brother, but you are a pathological liar Daktari.

I am currently in Dar Es Salaam about to make HISTORY by filling up the NATIONAL STADIUM and making money while at it. I promise you by the time I land back in kenya I will ensure you are not occupying that office by September, juu you can not call an entire industry MASKINI ambao hawajiwezi. Hawa ni Vijana ambao wanajituma ili wapate chakula. ENOUGH!!!” wrote Omondi.

Betty Kyallo & Mercy Kyallo set to unveil own Reality TV show

Betty Kyallo and Mercy Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated Media Personality Betty Kyallo has disclosed that she is gearing up for the launch of own reality TV show that will feature her family.

The former K24 news anchor made the revelation after linking up Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse Eugene Mbugua for the viewing of the upcoming project.

“So guys we are here to view our first reality show, we are viewing for the first time. Mercy are you excited… we have just watched the pilot to our first reality show. We are here with Eugen of Young Rich TV, this gonna be huge, we have just watched the pilot and hits huge. The quality, the content, the story line, the personalities are just amazing” said Betty Kyallo.

With the new reality Show, Betty now joins the list of Kenyan celebrities who have their own reality shows.

Rayvanny’s heartwarming message to Bae Paula as she turns a year older

Paula Kajala and Rayvanny (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Tetetma hit-maker Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayavnny penned down a heartfelt message to his new girlfriend Paula Kajala as she turns a year older.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Vanny Boy confessed his love for Paula, saying even Rose-flowers are jealous of her.

“🌹🌹🌹 Even these flowers are jealous of your beauty 🌹🌹🌹🌹 Happy Birthday Bonnie @therealpaulahkajala” wrote Rayvanny.

Upon seeing the message, Paula replied; “Thank you clyde❤️ I love you”

First ever tour inside Omosh's new 3-bedroom house

Omosh’s House is Complete- Jalang’o as he shares Exclusive photos of the beautiful house Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian and actor Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh was finally handed the keys to his new house at Joska along Kangundo Road.

he event attended by his well-wishers and media personalities such as Jalang’o, DJ Shiti, Fred Omondi and Shiphira of The Real House helps of Kawangware.

Omosh’s 3-bedroom home is comparably the biggest in his neighbourhood and the comedian was warned against selling it to a third party.

One of the companies that had attended the event committed to furnishing the house with beds, seats and tables.

The house will comfortably fit Omosh’s huge family of two wives and five children.

The house was built by Linnet Kathy Kathambi who was inspired to gift the actor after another wellwisher donated their piece of land.

The good news of the completion of Omosh’s house comes days after he was forced to apologize to Kenyans, promising to never beg again

Zuchu makes history, becomes the most watched female artiste in East Africa

Singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

WCB signee Zuchu is out here setting and breaking her own records, since joining the music industry back in April 2020.

he Sukari hit-maker has achieved yet another millstone, becoming the most watched female artiste in the whole of East Africa, after accumulating over 200 Million views on her Channel.

The achievement come days after Zuchu was rewarded by the YouTube Management with a Golden Plaque for surpassing the 1 million subscribers.

"A thankful Zuchu put up an appreciation post that reads; “200,000,000 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS ON @youtubemusic THANK YOU FOR YOUR ENDLESS SUPPORT .WOW 🙏 I JUST LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH”.

Bahati asks for forgiveness from Baby Mama Yvette Obura & Daughter Mueni

Singer Kevin Bahati sent out a bold and beautiful message to his Baby Mama Yvette Obura and daughter Mueni Bahati, apologizing for not being proud of them and keeping them a secret a few years ago.

"As I Continue With #BahatiGratitudeWeek I will be Selfish if I dont Thank God for this Two ; Mama Mueni & @Mueni_Bahati . I Clearly dont Know how to put this or Where to start but if I can Share With My Followers a Story is that Your Birth Was One of My Happiest Moments but yet a tough One for me 🥺 Why? .. I was at My Pick as a Gospel Artist then, Just after being Awarded as the Male Artist of the Year Groove Awards & AFRIMMA's Best Gospel Act in Africa then I was Sorrounded by so much heavy Judgements...

I know you all understand ; I ended up being a hypocrite ending up not being Proud of my Blood 😭😭😭. I hope I'm not opening up so Much but I think this is another opportunity to ask for forgiveness from the Mum & my Daughter for keeping you as a Secret and away from the Public for almost two Years; its never what I wished for but because of what I lived for” wrote Bahati in part.

Thank You

The Mama hit-maker went on to thank Mama Mueni for always choosing peace over violence and creating a conducive environment for raising their daughter.

“Gospel Music which Should have not been the Case; its not Godly to Be a Pretender 😭😭😭 My Daughter thank You for coming into my World and giving me the title : Father! And to You Mama Mueni #Yvette thank You for Choosing Peace above Violence and Creating a Condusive environment as we both raise this beautiful Princess @Mueni_Bahati.” said Bahati.

Adding that Yvette has proved that co-parenting is possible and he will always be grateful for that. He also pointed out that he will be honoured to being invited to mama Mueni’s wedding.

Snoop Dogg's 'lecture' to Diamond after linking up for a Collabo

On Monday (Night), Chibu Dangote was spotted in studio receiving nuggets of wisdom from the Legendary Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr alias Snoop Dogg.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Snoop could be heard telling Diamond that a lot of people look up to him and he should always strive not to disappoint them.

Adding that he should not be offended when some of them start acting like him, because he is an icon now.

Snoop Dogg's message to Diamond

“These moments when you don’t watch the numbers, I used to watch the numbers, then I blinked and fell off. You should not fall off, coz there is somebody else who will come, like you came.

You gonna work hard because there are other people who are after you, they want to be like you right now. That is what you should know. When you see a nigga sounding like you, looking like you because you are correct.

In my hood, there were real gangs and drug dealers but when I started rapping they slowly put down their drugs and said they want to be Managers, producers or be like me. I changed the perspective, now in my hood niggas are living good. Rapping was cool but was not for everybody, it was Snoop Dogg’s game.

Where you are from, you a real inspiration, Tanzania, Africa, you are blessed” said Snoop Dogg to Diamond.

Jacque Maribe makes Comeback as she unveils own Show

Media Personality Jacque Maribe Pulse Live Kenya

Former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has announced her comeback in the media industry through a new show dubbed “The Jacque Maribe Show” that will premiere officially on July 11, 2021 (Sunday).

According to Maribe, the show will be airing on her YouTube Channel every Sunday at 8pm. The first guest on the show will be Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi.

“In the silence, is a resilient spirit, quietly, purposefully, determined to unfold...and so, The Jacque Maribe Show, is born...L.O.A.D.I.N.G..”

“LSK President Nelson Havi is on The Jacque Maribe Show. Sunday 8pm, on @thejacquemaribeshow YouTube page” wrote Jacque Maribe.

List of Multi-million Cars owned by Diamond Platnumz

List of Multi-million Cars owned by Diamond Platnumz; 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Landcruiser V8 and Toyota Landcruiser TX Pulse Live Kenya

The Kamata hit-maker is one of the celebs who love heavy Machines and when I say machines I mean my words.

Currently, Platnumz boast of some of the most expensive rides in East Africa and even in Africa, as far as musicians are concerned. Today we shine the spotlight on the seven multi-million cars owned by Diamond

