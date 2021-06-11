PulseUhondoMtaani:MCA Tricky replaced as Mwakideu’s co-host, Mejja’s new song deleted from YouTube & other stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

MCA Tricky Replaced as Mwakideu’s co-host on Milele FM

Milele's Alex Mwakideu, Wilbroda, Chris The Bass and MCA Tricky Pulse Live Kenya

Comedian and radio presenter MCA Tricky was seemingly replaced on the Milele FM breakfast show which he hosted alongside Alex Mwakideu who is also the head of radio at the station.

MCA tricky had been poached from Radio Maisha to replace Jalang’o who left the station in July 2020.

A dig into the changes that were effected in mid May show that Tricky was moved from the breakfast show to join Chris The Bass in the evening drive show.

To replace the comedian, Jacqueline Nyaminde was moved from the evening drive show to co-host with Mwakideu in the morning.

Francis Luchivya who was Nyaminde’s partner will have to move the needle alone until a suitable replacement is found. Currently, he hosts a show that runs from 8pm to 12am- Monday to Friday.

Milele FM's afternoon show that airs between 1pm to 4pm has been handed over to Diana Tangut aka Presenter Dee 001, Captain Otoyo and Ankali Ray. Previously, the two (Otoyo and Dee) used to host the evening drive while Ankali Ray was on Bangaiza reloaded.

Mejja’s song with over 2 million views deleted from YouTube and other stories

Mejja Genge Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan musician Mejja has been subjected to a major setback after his song #TabiaZaWaKenya that had accumulated over 2 million views was pulled down from YouTube.

The "Tabia za Wakenya" song was allegedly pulled down after a copyright claim on the video by upcoming artist Bouja Bwuoy.

In a post on his Instagram, the "Siskii" hit-maker vowed to deal with the artist who caused his video to be taken down.

“But I will never give in but I am done being the humble guy, I will deal with this one! I am so frustrated. According to YouTube rules, it doesn’t matter if I am right, I have to wait for two weeks before my video is uploaded. “You can slow me down but I am not giving in, God above everything,” Mejja said.

The genge artist had also been accused by another upcoming artist called Revina of stealing the same song from him.

Music fans are trying to understand who between the two newcomers and Mejja is the real copyright owner

Actress Nyaboke Moraa barred from Baby Daddy Benjamin Ayimba’s burial

Actress Nyaboke Moraa barred from Baby Daddy Benjamin Ayimba’s burial (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

On Friday, a standoff was witnessed at the Burial Ceremony of former Rugby Sevens Coach Benjamin Ayimba, after his Baby Mama and actress Nyaboke Moraa was barred from attending his burial.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Former Auntie Boss actress Sandra Dacha alleged that police were brought in by Ayimba’s sisters, to prevent his baby mama, Moraa and her sons from getting in.

“You bring a whole police force from Siaya to come bar her from burying her baby daddy? Huyu msichana mmoja? Toxic sisters in law#RIPBenjaminAyimba,” wrote Dacha.

Dacha says Ayimba’s sisters hostility towards Moraa and her sons is unfair considering the two boys are their nephews.

“Their only mistake was to come bury their father Benjamin Ayimba. The way they've been treated my God! I don't care how I have been treated but I care about how they treated these young superstars Sasa Mnabagua watoto na ni DAMU MOJA @nyabokemoraa Toxic sisters in law #RIPBenjaminAyimba,” wrote Dacha.

However, after the burial she was allowed by the graveside as per the pictures shared online.

Moraa and Ayimba’s sister's altercation

On May 25th, the actress was fired up after she allegedly had an altercation with her late baby daddy Benjamin Ayimba’s sister over an attack on her children.

Ex-K24 news anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo &Wife welcome bouncing baby girl

Ahmed Juma Bhalo Pulse Live Kenya

Former K24 News Anchor Ahmed Juma Bhalo is the newest Dad in town after welcoming a bouncing baby girl into his family.

The Media personality shared the good news via his Instagram page with a revelation that the new born had been named Anayah Ahmed Juma Bhalo.

The two love birds have been blessed with a new born after 2 years and 7 months in marriage.

Baby Anayah was born on June 8th, 2021, at exactly 4.59pm.

"IT'S A BABY GIRL😍 Tarehe 08/06/21 saa 4.59pm Allah alinibariki na mtoto wangu wa kwanza baada ya miaka 2 na miezi saba ya ndoa. Meet Baby Anayah Ahmed Juma Bhalo. Alhamdulilah. #anchor001 #babygirl #kenyankidz #kenyababy #nairobifinest #nairobi #mombasa #mombasakenya #kenya🇰🇪” shared Ahmed Juma Bhalo.

The former news anchor said “I Do” to his longtime girlfriend in a wedding that was kept away from the public lime light back in November 2018.

Sauti Sol’s Bien wows newlyweds in Tanzania with surprise performance

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol Lead Vocalist Bien Aime Baraza treated his die-hard fans to a surprise performance at a restaurant in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

In an update, Bein mentioned that he was having his breakfast at a restaurant in Dar es Salaam, when he bumped into newly-weds who confessed to being Sauti Sol fans.

Following the confession, he opted to surprise them (Newlyweds) with a short performance of their hit song #Melanin.

According to the singer, the couple played their (Sauti Sol) song “My Everything” featuring India Arie, on their way to their wedding, something the excited Bien.

“While having breakfast this morning in a restaurant in Dar, I bumped into a couple who had just gotten married. They are @sautisol fans and said they played My Everything on their way to the wedding. It was a spiritual honor to perform in this wedding. Tag them if you know them. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” shared Bien Aime Baraza.

Bien’s video excited a section of his 258K followers, who lauded him for serenading the newlyweds with such a fire performance.

Harmonize’s ex Frida Kajala unveils new reality show with daughter, Paula Kajala

Frida and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Bongo Movie Actress Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala have announced that they will be soon releasing their new reality TV Show, ‘Mom & daughter “like twins”.

The mom-daughter duo shared their news via their social media pages excited to be starting the new lifestyle reality show.

“Mom & daughter “like twins” lifestyle reality show coming soon on your tv. Cast: @kajalafrida @therealpaulahkajala….Golden bond #back2back,” read Frida’s post.

The two shot into the limelight in their relationships with Bongo singers, Harmonize and Rayvanny.

Frida's fame immensely increased during her short-lived relationship with singer Harmonize, despite being known in the Bongo entertainment scene.

The daughter, Paula, also became a topic of discussion after Rayvanny shared a video of them on February 14, with the singer landing in trouble soon after.

At that particular time, Paula’s mother, Frida, accused the star of spoiling her daughter by getting her drunk.

Trio Mio takes over Twitter trends with 'fire' freestyle & KOT can't keep calm

Trio Mio Pulse Live Kenya

Gengetone artiste and rapper Trio Mio is out here spitting bars in his latest freestyle #UleMsee and Kenyans On Twitter can’t help it but talk about him.

On Thursday, the young rapper put up a new freestyle, capturing his lyrical prowess and flow, prompting netizens to make him a trending topic.

Many re-shared Trio Mio’s tweet, saluting him for his outstanding talent and flow when it comes to doing what he does best.

A section couldn’t shy away from comparing the young talent to the late E-sir in terms of how he was delivering his freestyle. KOT argued that Trio Mio deserves all the accolades for his mastery on the rapper game at such a young age.

The rapper dropped the freestyle at a time he has been on mid-term, basing on the fact that he is still in high school.

This is not the first time that KOT is pitting Trio Mio against the legendary E-Sir. On May 11, 2021 the same discussion surfaced on social media again.

Willy Paul on why he ditched Gospel Music for Secular

Singer Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Musician Wilson Abubakar Radido alias Willy Paul has finally disclosed why he ditched the gospel music industry for secular.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Pozze mentioned that he opted to switch sides over what he has now termed as too much hatred in the gospel world. He also pointed out that he was tired of the hypocrisy in the Gospel industry and wanted to be real with himself and not lie to God.

The singer went on to reveal that he was always frustrated by fellow artists and Djs who denied him airplay with claims that his songs were not good enough.

Too much Hatred

“Some of you ask me why I left the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. And even call me names because I no longer praise Jesus in my songs... according to them I'm so evil and everything bad. Those are the same people that fought me nikiwa upande wa Yesu 😆

Reasons as to why I left. Hate from my fellow artists and Djs, luck of airplay ( claiming my content wasn't Godly back then ) ubaguzi na mapendeleo.. I was the top artist but these evil people couldn't see that. Or they just chose to ignore the reality!” he said in part.

The Saldido boss went on to reveal that the frustrations drove him into depression and at some point he couldn’t even pay his bills.

Sauti Sol takes action over the Nviiri and Elodie Zone’s drama

Elodie Zone and Nviiri Pulse Live Kenya

Award-winning Music Group Sauti Sol through their record label Sol Generation have promised to take Nviiri and his girlfriend Elodie Zone through mental wellness sessions over their public fallout that have caused a hullabaloo online.

In a statement, Sol Generation said that as a record label they don’t tolerate any form of physical, mental and emotional abuse. Noting that, they are they are deeply concerned with what have been going on between Nviiri and Elodie.

“As his record label, we have been actively creating an environment to enhance Nviiri’s mental wellness as part of our D.O.P.E culture. As such, the same will continue into the future. The Journey to mental wellness is a marathon, and not a sprint”.

That said, as both parties arrive back into the city, we have a =life and mental wellness session waiting for them with a specialist in the field. We believe offering a helping hand in these times is paramount. Lastly as a business we shall be undertaking a progressive portrayal training” reads part of the statement.

Adding that” We would like to thank all the parties who have supported Us, Nviiri and Elodie as we continue to create an environment where we all can thrive, learn to excel, impact livelihood and positively overcome adversity”.

The statement come hours after Nviiri the Storyteller made a U-turn on his alleged breakup with YouTuber Elodie Zone, saying all is well in their camp.

It is a big mistake to say that Michelle Ntalami is my wife- Makena Njeri

Michelle Ntalami and Makena Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

Bold Network Africa CEO and Founder, Makena Njeri has once again opened up on the nature of her relationship with Michelle Ntalami, making it clear that they are not dating.

Appearing on Radio Jambo, Makena said that it's wrong for people to assume Ms Ntalami is her wife, just because of how close they are, insisting that they are just good friends.

"It is a very big mistake to say that Michelle Ntalami is my wife. My relationship with Mitchelle is that we are very good friends, when you go to my Instagram you will find I have posted very many people.

I live my life very openly. If it comes a time when I will need to introduce my wife publicly, I will," Makena told Massawe Japanni.

Asked on whether she is seeing someone, Makena replied; “Let's focus on Bold Network Africa. There is nothing like a wife right now, as long as you are in my inner circle, I appreciate my friends a lot."

The former Tahidi High actress went on to reveal that she once dated a man but unfortunately she was not living her truth.

Living My Truth

On May 27, 2021, Makena narrated that, Ms Ntalami has always been by her side no matter what; remembering the time she was trolled for 3 months for living her truth.

Former Citizen TV Presenter Joyce Omondi Waihiga loses her Father

Former Citizen Presenter Joyce Omondi Waihiga loses her Father Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Joyce Omondi Waihiga is mourning the sudden demise of her father.

Ms Omondi shared the sad news via her social media pages, with a heartfelt tribute to her Dad.

The former Switch TV Presenter Eulogized her Dad as a man great man, who was everything she could ever pray for and desire in a father.

“Among the greatest titles of my life is the privilege of being the daughter of this incredibly great man. He is everything I could ever pray for and desire in a father. The profound depth of his love, care, support and covering is the kind only few are privileged to receive.

There is an enormous hole in my heart now that our heavenly Father whom he taught me to love and serve has called him home. Only God can fill this void because the legacy of who my daddy was is almost larger than life.