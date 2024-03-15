The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

7 little-known facts about Mike Makori, the charming Alejandro of 'Zari' series

Lynet Okumu

From overcoming speech struggles to exuding confidence, passion, and raw talent on screen: Meet Mike Makori, the Mr Loverboy of 'Zari' series.

'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda'
'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda'

Mike Makori has quickly become one of the most talked about actors in Kenya's acting scene. Besides his acting, he's also a TV presenter, influencer, MC, and entrepreneur.

Recommended articles

His deep voice, towering height, and the 'Alejandro' character on Maisha Magic's 'Zari' show have earned him a legion of fans.

Born in Nairobi, Mike Makori discovered his passion for television at a young age. Despite facing challenges with his voice and speech impediments during his childhood, Makori's interest in TV remained unwavering.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda'
'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda' Pulse Live Kenya

He recalls feeling shy and being made fun of in school when asked to read aloud. However, a teacher recognised his potential, encouraging him to explore a future in television due to his commanding presence and voice.

Initially aspiring to pursue aviation, Makori's fear of heights led him to reconsider his career path.

His parents according to him, remained supportive of his aspirations, with his father expressing hopes for him to enter the world of business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a brief stint in marketing, Makori took a leap of faith and entered a TV host competition.

'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda'
'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda' Pulse Live Kenya

Although he didn't win, the experience opened doors for him, leading to a screen test with KTN for the show E-Curve in 2014.

Securing the role marked the beginning of Makori's media career, where he honed his presenting and production skills over two years.

Subsequently, he transitioned to hosting the Lotto Show, alongside engaging in influencer work and managing a bar on the side.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Makori made his acting debut in the TV series 'Zari,' sharing the screen with renowned actors Sarah Hassan and Brenda Wairimu.

'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda'
'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda' Pulse Live Kenya

In the show, Makori portrays the character of Lwanda, a charming lawyer entangled in a web of love and revenge.

'Zari' revolves around the story of Nina, a young woman robbed of her rightful inheritance by her adopted family, setting the stage for a gripping narrative of deception and betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his success, Makori in a previous interview with Standard, shared his past struggles with speech impediments.

He acknowledged the challenges he faced with stammering but emphasised how he has managed to overcome them.

Makori attributed his resilience to his determination to pursue his passions, despite initial concerns from loved ones.

'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda'
'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda' Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Makori is in a relationship with Keshie Grace, with whom he shares fun-filled moments captured on their social media accounts.

His journey also includes a remarkable transformation in his physical fitness.

Formerly a chubby child, he dedicated himself to fitness, achieving a toned physique through discipline, regular workouts, and a balanced diet.

'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda' and his girlfriend Grace
'Zari' actor Mike Makori 'Lwanda' and his girlfriend Grace Pulse Live Kenya
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stevo Simple Boy collapses during 10 over 10 show on Citizen TV

Stevo Simple Boy collapses during 10 over 10 show on Citizen TV

Jowie Irungu's 'I believe' & 5 other songs released this week

Jowie Irungu's 'I believe' & 5 other songs released this week

7 little-known facts about Mike Makori, the charming Alejandro of 'Zari' series

7 little-known facts about Mike Makori, the charming Alejandro of 'Zari' series

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

Esther Wahome speaks about raising autistic son at her career peak & friends' mockery

Esther Wahome speaks about raising autistic son at her career peak & friends' mockery

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

'Blackish' star thanks Nairobi doctors for saving her life in 9-hour surgery

'Blackish' star thanks Nairobi doctors for saving her life in 9-hour surgery

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

Supermodel Nadia! KTN's Zubeida Kananu flaunts all-grown teenage daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Keri Russell in a scene from Netflix series 'The Diplomat' [Image Credit: Netflix]

10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

Xale

Senegalese film 'Xalé' lights up Nairobi on International Women’s Month

Oppenheimer won best picture.

Lupita's baby blue dress & big wins for 'Oppenheimer' at Oscars 2024 [Winners List]