Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Here is a list of what I've found helpful that every Screenwriter/storyteller must note while developing their stories.

1. Write character-driven stories

The mistake many screenwriters make is to assume that they can just slap a different sequence of events on a story and it would work out.

That is writing an action-driven story and the failures of these stories have shown that writing like that is not the best approach to storytelling. Let your character be the pivotal element of your story.

2. Take time building your characters

Having agreed that writing character-driven stories, you have to take time to develop who your character is. This is an important job that must be handled meticulously.

If you do not develop your character well, then your story will definitely be weak and below average. Take time to build your character.

3. Build your story world

Many writers don't care about building their story world; they just go straight to writing. Building your story world is an essential part of your storytelling.

The rules of the world, what the world looks and feels like, the dos and don'ts, everything matters in telling a compelling story.

4. Give your character a clear external goal/want

What your character wants must not be ambiguous. It must be clear as day. Don't make the mistake of not clearly showing it. There is no room for ambiguity when discussing your character's goal.

Their want must be solid enough to want to take them on a journey.

5. Give them a compelling internal conflict