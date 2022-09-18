RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Babatunde Lawal

The pool of advice of dos and don'ts for screenwriters is endless. Believe me, I've seen a lot of this advice on the internet and in books.

Filmmaking 101
Filmmaking 101

As a writer, you will continue to run into those rule of what to do and what not to do.

Here is a list of what I've found helpful that every Screenwriter/storyteller must note while developing their stories.

The mistake many screenwriters make is to assume that they can just slap a different sequence of events on a story and it would work out.

That is writing an action-driven story and the failures of these stories have shown that writing like that is not the best approach to storytelling. Let your character be the pivotal element of your story.

Having agreed that writing character-driven stories, you have to take time to develop who your character is. This is an important job that must be handled meticulously.

If you do not develop your character well, then your story will definitely be weak and below average. Take time to build your character.

Many writers don't care about building their story world; they just go straight to writing. Building your story world is an essential part of your storytelling.

The rules of the world, what the world looks and feels like, the dos and don'ts, everything matters in telling a compelling story.

What your character wants must not be ambiguous. It must be clear as day. Don't make the mistake of not clearly showing it. There is no room for ambiguity when discussing your character's goal.

Their want must be solid enough to want to take them on a journey.

Yes they must have external obstacles that they will face in the course of their journey to get their external want or goal, but they must also have an internal conflict that holds them back. They must battle something within them; it must be simple and solid.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

NTV hires 8th KTN journalist, Akothee unveils new boyfriend & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

NTV hires 8th KTN journalist, Akothee unveils new boyfriend & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance

Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Larry Madowo-Victoria Rubadiri reunion in New York lights up social media

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Excitement as Njugush and Wakavinye welcome their second child [Photo]

Excitement as Njugush and Wakavinye welcome their second child [Photo]

Jackie Matubia shares stunning photos as she marks 32nd birthday

Jackie Matubia shares stunning photos as she marks 32nd birthday

Trending

Filmmaking 101

Filmmaking 101: You must know these screenwriting tips as a budding Screenwriter

Tanasha Donna

'Symphony' is the 'Empire' of Africa - Tanasha Donna says after movie debut [Video]

County 49 trailer starring Wakio Mzenge, Maqbull & Ainea Ojiambo released

'County 49' beats 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' to make history on Showmax