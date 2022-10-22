Sylvester Stallone refused to let Rambo die in the ending of ‘First Blood’

Premiering in theaters on Oct. 22, 1982, the independently-financed First Blood became such a hit that it became Stallone’s signature movie, along with Rocky.

"[Stallone said] 'You can't kill Rocky,'" Kotcheff remembers in the fight over the ending. "I said, 'It's not Rocky — it's Rambo.'"

The movie's less than heartening ending in the ending was taken directly out of David Morrell's 1972 bestselling novel.

Morell wrote the book based on stories he had heard about returning Vietnam veterans who felt unwanted and unwelcome in American society.

Kotcheff said he was also inspired by the stories he also heard about real life Vietnam veterans when he signed on to direct the film with the book's ending in place.

"I conceived of First Blood as Rambo’s suicide mission," the director said. "The film was basically conceived as Rambo’s tragedy, that mirrored the tragedy of so many of the veterans that I talked to. I met guys that actually later on killed themselves. His tragedy mirrored their tragedy, and how they came to this sad conclusion to kill themselves."

In both Morrell's novel and the original version of the film, it's Colonel Trautman, Rambo’s former commanding officer, who ultimately kills Rambo.

"Sometimes you get so mad, you think you're going crazy — then it goes away," Rambo tells Trautman, while handing him a gun. "It's not going away anymore, and I can't control it, Colonel. I can't spend the rest of my life in a cell, either. If I've gotta die, I want you to do it."

When the Colonel hesitates, Rambo grabs his hand and the gun goes off, sending a bullet into his stomach, killing him instantly.