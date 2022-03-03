Lulu Hassan & Rashid Abdalla reveals little known details about Zora as show ends

A thankful Lulu who used co-produced the show with her husband divulged that Zora was a concept that was put into actualization in February 2020, before being released to the public in 2021.

“A good story is one of the most subjective things in life. One person's genre of a story is another person's success in enjoying one. In 2020 February Zora was born, a child was received with a lot of love by all of you in the sense that it is all about family insights and how to handle conflicts with loved ones and the society,” said Lulu Hassan in part.

She also appreciated the Jiffy Pictures crew and the Zora cast for making the telenovela a success.

“I can go on in penning all I have in my mind right now but I want to shine a special kind of light to the team involved in making this a success Jiffy Pictures crew and the cast

"Not forgetting all our fans who have made Zora to what it is today.. we are indebted to you for sharing, watching, and recommending other people to watch Zora. It is our hope and wish that we made your evenings... Thank you and God Bless you,” the Citizen TV anchor remarked.

Rashid Abdalla who also played the part of a producer and director on the show, thanked the whole cast for putting their best foot forward and giving their all on set.

"Hakuna zaidi ya asante kwa wana Zora wote. Kila muhusika alijituma kuipa tamthilia hii uhalisia. Kila crew alijiongeza kuleta utofauti kwenye tamthilia hii. Na mkenya akaikumbatia kuipa mapenzi ya kipekee. Asante sana na Mungu awabariki . Kama Jiffy Pictures hatuna la kuwalipa japo tutazidi kuwaombea Mola ndoto zenu zitimie. Mwisho wa jambo ndio mwanzo wa jomba . Mapenzi tele,” wrote Rashid Abdalla.

On Thursday, a section of the Zora cast led by Sarah Hassan (Zora), Jackie Matubia (Nana) and Blessing Lughaho (Madida) used their social media handles to bid goodbye to Zora fans.

Sarah Hassan, the lead actor stated: “It’s been such an absolute pleasure and honor going through this journey with every single one of you🤗❤️ Thank you for rocking with us every Monday to Friday and for showing us so much love and support❤️🤗 we truly appreciate."

Blessing Lungaho, who played the Madiba character noted: “It's been an honor being the African soil's Last son and as I promised it is not good bye, I'll see you soon,” Blessing Lungaho (Madiba).

"It was amazing playing the role 'NANA'. It’s a bitter sweet feeling taking a bow but I hope you learned something from our story… It’s always a pleasure telling this story… it’s never goodbye, it’s see you soon," Jackie stated.