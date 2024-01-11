The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

Adeayo Adebiyi

30 hit songs from 2Baba's discography.

For over 2 decades, the seminal Afrobeats star 2Baba has dazzled fans across the globe with his music. From his stellar penmanship, remarkable versatility, compelling vocals, and superstar aura, 2Baba is one of the greatest artists the Nigerian music industry has ever seen.

Earlier this year, the legend shared that he was in the studio cooking as he aims to give fans new music. In the spirit of Afrobeats Throwback Thursday, we look back at some of the classic songs by the legend.

From era-defining R&B cuts to cross-continental Pop records that serve as the foundation for Afropop to Hip Hop records that display his versatility, and party-starting jams that underscore his superstardom, 2Baba's discography is littered with hit records.

As fans await the possible arrival of a new album, here are 30 unforgettable hit records from the seminal superstar.

One of the most impactful songs to ever come out of Africa, the music video for 'African Queen' was the first song to be played when MTV Base launched in Africa in 2005.

'African Queen' brought 2Baba international acclaim and solidified his claim as Africa's foremost music star.

One of his biggest hits, this song is one of the tracks on the international edition of his Headies winning 'Unstoppable' album. The single dominated speakers around the country and reinforced 2Baba's place as one of Afrobeats' foremost hitmakers.

"Before Afrobeats to the World" received a major boundary-defiling boost, 2Baba contributed massively to exporting Nigerian music through international collaborations.

'My Love' featuring Ghanaian era-defining group VIP was one of the earliest cross-over Nigerian Afrobeats songs.

The superlative nature of his talent shines on this record where he effortlessly scores a smash hit while engaging in thought-provoking social commentary. And it's records like these where his penmanship dazzles, his genre-bending versatility stuns, and his vocals shine that underscore the magnitude of his ability.

This is a smash hit record in partnership with Peruzzi who is one of the many artists influenced by 2baba. The song captures 2Baba's indefatigability and longevity as a hitmaker.

  • True Love 
  • For Instance
  • Love Is A Crime 
  • Low  
  • Enter The Place 
  • Be There 
  • Nfana Ibaga 
  • We Must Groove feat Burna Boy 
  • See Me So 
  • Holy 
  • Ole
  • Ife Dinma feat Tony One Week
  • Rainbow 
  • Ihe Ne Me
  • Dance Floor
  • Go feat Macheal Montano 
  • No Shaking 
  • You No Holy Pass
  • Oyi feat Hi Idibia
  • Opo feat Wizkid 
  • Target You feat Syemca
  • Rain Drops
  • Dance Go feat Wizkid 
  • I Dey Feel Like 
  • E Be Like Say 
Adeayo Adebiyi
ADVERTISEMENT

