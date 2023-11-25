The sports category has moved to a new website.

Music legend Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation M3lon dedicates a new single to African legend Awilo Logomba.

Decades after his hit album 'Coupé Bibamba' became a household hit on the continent, Awilo's music continues to inspire new generations of African artists.

The latest artist to be influenced by Awilo Logomba is rising music sensation M3lon who on November 24, 2023, released a single named after the legendary African hitmaker.

Aside from naming his song after the Congolese legend, M3lon also recreated one of Awilo's iconic cover art.

In a post on his Instagram account, African music legend Awilo Logomba reacted to the tribute which he warmly acknowledged.

"Power to the young people," Awilo wrote on his Instagram as he cheers on a new generation of artists who are inspired by his work.

M3lon's tribute to Awilo is not the first of its kind in the Nigerian music industry in 2023. Earlier this year, sensational singer Ayra Starr sampled one of Awilo's classics in her hit single 'Sability'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
