The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido sells out the O2 Arena ahead of his January concert.

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of headline concert [Tosin Gbadamosi]
Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of headline concert [Tosin Gbadamosi]

Recommended articles

This news was revealed in a post on X by The O2 who announced that the multi-award-winning Afrobeats star has sold out the iconic Arena.

At the concert scheduled for January 28, 2024, Davido will be performing at the 20,000 O2 Arena in a headline show which is one of the stops for his "Timeless Tour".

The tour kicked off in 2023 following the release of Davido's record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' and has had stops in different cities around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's upcoming O2 Arena concert will mark another triumphant return to the iconic hall after becoming the first Nigerian solo artist to sell out the O2 Arena in 2019.

In 2022, Davido also performed at the O2 as one of the stops for his "We Rise By Lifting Others Tour".

After his January 28 headline show, Davido's focus is expected to turn to the 2024 Grammy Awards where he's nominated for Best African Song Performance for 'Unavailable', Best Global Song Performance for 'Feel', and Best Global Album for 'Timeless'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kambua shares emotional reflection as 1st born son joins school

Kambua shares emotional reflection as 1st born son joins school

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

Wilbroda shares financial success tip she wishes came sooner in her career

Wilbroda shares financial success tip she wishes came sooner in her career

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

Chebet Ronoh celebrates after her comment grabs attention of Will Smith's daughter

Netizens react after video of Alpha Mwanamtule in physical fight with wife emerges

Netizens react after video of Alpha Mwanamtule in physical fight with wife emerges

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire furious as false reports of her death spread online

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire furious as false reports of her death spread online

Story behind Malik Lemuel's facial transformation post 'Machachari'

Story behind Malik Lemuel's facial transformation post 'Machachari'

Bahati breaks down as wife Diana gifts him costly symbolic gold ring

Bahati breaks down as wife Diana gifts him costly symbolic gold ring

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

Top high schools celebs' kids have joined for Form 1

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jose Chameleone, Karole Kasita and Bien

Top song collaborations between Ugandan and Kenyan artistes

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of headline concert [Tosin Gbadamosi]

Davido sells out O2 Arena ahead of his January headline concert

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' exceeds 4 billion Spotify streams

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Light' sets new Spotify streaming record