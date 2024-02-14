From refugee camp in Kenya to musical success in France, the story of singer Isacco

Rwandese singer Murwanashyaka Nzabonimana, better known as Isacco, has undoubtedly journeyed through life's highs and lows, emerging as a beacon of inspiration and success in the music industry.
His latest single, 'On S’amuse', meaning 'we are having fun', has once again captivated audiences, solidifying his position as a rising star.
The music video is a visual feast, adding an extra layer of depth to the song. Isacco disclosed he spent over Sh2 million in making the video.
But behind the glitz and glamour of his music lies a remarkable story of resilience and determination.
Isacco's path to success began amidst adversity, as he found himself a refugee in Kenya at the tender age of three, separated from his parents due to the conflict in his native Rwanda. However, even in the face of loneliness and sadness, he found solace in music.
Raised by his older brother Kubwimana, Isacco found refuge in the studio of his cousin, a producer known as Rukuz Pro.
It was there that his passion for music was ignited, offering him an escape from his challenging reality.
Reflecting on his journey, Isacco acknowledges the pivotal role music played in helping him overcome the hardships of being a refugee.
"Music was a great support for me in the situation I found myself in. It played a big role in my life, allowing me to overcome my difficulties and fears," he shared.
Through his music, Isacco aims to spread joy and positivity, drawing from his own experiences to uplift others.
Despite the challenges he faced as a refugee, Isacco's resilience and determination propelled him forward on his musical journey.
Inspiration from top Kenyan artists
Encouraged by friends and inspired by artists like Eko Dydda and Nameless, he embarked on a solo career, releasing successful singles and carving out his path in the industry.
Now, as a rising star in the music scene, Isacco remains grounded, emphasising the importance of humility, hard work, and listening to others.
With his second album set to release later this year, Isacco promises his fans surprises and collaborations with renowned artists from Kenya and beyond.
Beyond his music career, Isacco strives to make a positive impact on the world, especially for refugees and marginalized communities.
Through his platform and influence, he seeks to inspire hope and resilience, offering support to those in need whenever possible.
