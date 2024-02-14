From refugee camp in Kenya to musical success in France, the story of singer Isacco

His latest single, 'On S’amuse', meaning 'we are having fun', has once again captivated audiences, solidifying his position as a rising star.

The music video is a visual feast, adding an extra layer of depth to the song. Isacco disclosed he spent over Sh2 million in making the video.

But behind the glitz and glamour of his music lies a remarkable story of resilience and determination.

The story of musician Isacco

Isacco's path to success began amidst adversity, as he found himself a refugee in Kenya at the tender age of three, separated from his parents due to the conflict in his native Rwanda. However, even in the face of loneliness and sadness, he found solace in music.

Musician Isacco Pulse Live Kenya

Raised by his older brother Kubwimana, Isacco found refuge in the studio of his cousin, a producer known as Rukuz Pro.

It was there that his passion for music was ignited, offering him an escape from his challenging reality.

Reflecting on his journey, Isacco acknowledges the pivotal role music played in helping him overcome the hardships of being a refugee.

"Music was a great support for me in the situation I found myself in. It played a big role in my life, allowing me to overcome my difficulties and fears," he shared.

Through his music, Isacco aims to spread joy and positivity, drawing from his own experiences to uplift others.

Musician Isacco Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges he faced as a refugee, Isacco's resilience and determination propelled him forward on his musical journey.

Inspiration from top Kenyan artists

Encouraged by friends and inspired by artists like Eko Dydda and Nameless, he embarked on a solo career, releasing successful singles and carving out his path in the industry.

Now, as a rising star in the music scene, Isacco remains grounded, emphasising the importance of humility, hard work, and listening to others.

With his second album set to release later this year, Isacco promises his fans surprises and collaborations with renowned artists from Kenya and beyond.

Here is the link to Isacco's latest song :

Beyond his music career, Isacco strives to make a positive impact on the world, especially for refugees and marginalized communities.