The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

From refugee camp in Kenya to musical success in France, the story of singer Isacco

Amos Robi

Through mentorship by artists such as Eko Dydda and Nameless, Isacco embarked on a journey to develop a career in music

Musician Isacco
Musician Isacco

Rwandese singer Murwanashyaka Nzabonimana, better known as Isacco, has undoubtedly journeyed through life's highs and lows, emerging as a beacon of inspiration and success in the music industry.

Recommended articles

His latest single, 'On S’amuse', meaning 'we are having fun', has once again captivated audiences, solidifying his position as a rising star.

The music video is a visual feast, adding an extra layer of depth to the song. Isacco disclosed he spent over Sh2 million in making the video.

But behind the glitz and glamour of his music lies a remarkable story of resilience and determination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isacco's path to success began amidst adversity, as he found himself a refugee in Kenya at the tender age of three, separated from his parents due to the conflict in his native Rwanda. However, even in the face of loneliness and sadness, he found solace in music.

Musician Isacco
Musician Isacco Musician Isacco Pulse Live Kenya

Raised by his older brother Kubwimana, Isacco found refuge in the studio of his cousin, a producer known as Rukuz Pro.

It was there that his passion for music was ignited, offering him an escape from his challenging reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his journey, Isacco acknowledges the pivotal role music played in helping him overcome the hardships of being a refugee.

"Music was a great support for me in the situation I found myself in. It played a big role in my life, allowing me to overcome my difficulties and fears," he shared.

Through his music, Isacco aims to spread joy and positivity, drawing from his own experiences to uplift others.

Musician Isacco
Musician Isacco Musician Isacco Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges he faced as a refugee, Isacco's resilience and determination propelled him forward on his musical journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Encouraged by friends and inspired by artists like Eko Dydda and Nameless, he embarked on a solo career, releasing successful singles and carving out his path in the industry.

Now, as a rising star in the music scene, Isacco remains grounded, emphasising the importance of humility, hard work, and listening to others.

With his second album set to release later this year, Isacco promises his fans surprises and collaborations with renowned artists from Kenya and beyond.

Here is the link to Isacco's latest song :

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his music career, Isacco strives to make a positive impact on the world, especially for refugees and marginalized communities.

Through his platform and influence, he seeks to inspire hope and resilience, offering support to those in need whenever possible.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From refugee camp in Kenya to musical success in France, the story of singer Isacco

From refugee camp in Kenya to musical success in France, the story of singer Isacco

Ciru Muriuki speaks on her bond with Charlie, recalls 1st encounter & friends-with-benefits relationship

Ciru Muriuki speaks on her bond with Charlie, recalls 1st encounter & friends-with-benefits relationship

Actress Minne Cayy celebrates Valentine's with joyous pregnancy announcement [Video]

Actress Minne Cayy celebrates Valentine's with joyous pregnancy announcement [Video]

Hassan Mugambi & Chemutai Goin set to leave Citizen TV

Hassan Mugambi & Chemutai Goin set to leave Citizen TV

Grace Ekirapa's Val's Day post that has silenced 'haters', fans can't keep calm

Grace Ekirapa's Val's Day post that has silenced 'haters', fans can't keep calm

Hopekid expands creative horizons with launch of new YouTube show [Details]

Hopekid expands creative horizons with launch of new YouTube show [Details]

Stephen Letoo comes clean on political ambitions amidst increasing public activities

Stephen Letoo comes clean on political ambitions amidst increasing public activities

Radio queen Joyce Gituro recounts being carjacked by a fan in Nairobi

Radio queen Joyce Gituro recounts being carjacked by a fan in Nairobi

Jose Chameleone confirms 2-day concert in 2024

Jose Chameleone confirms 2-day concert in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

#PulseHot&Fresh: Top 6 songs released this week

Nadia Mukami serenades Luo's best in 'Mali Safi' & 5 other songs released this week

Kenyan-US based rapper Ian Kibe

Meet Ian Kibe: Young Kenyan rapper redefining Hip-Hop in the U.S. music scene

Le Laika The Angel

Le Laika unveils tracklist for her debut album 'Pieces of Me'

Jose Chameleone

Jose Chameleone confirms 2-day concert in 2024