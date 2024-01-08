I believe most of my songs are timeless - Lilian Mbabazi

According to her, the kind of music she does can always blow up at any time.

"It doesn't matter what time my music takes," she said. "It's always going to have the effect it has to have."

She gave an example of her song Dagala which suddenly gained momentum on TikTok recently.

"Guess what? Dagala was recorded in 2012 at Swangz Avenue, so I believe in creating timeless music, and also creating music as an artist when you are ready."

The third episode of Tusker Malt Conversessions went live on Sunday evening, January 7 and it delves deep into who and what exactly defines Lilian Mbabazi.

In a soul-baring conversation that spans 42 minutes, the Vitamin hitmaker courageously shares her journey, highlighting the challenges she faced and the transformative power of taking a break.

Speaking more on why she had taken a break from music, she said: "I took a break because I was going through an emotional stage. I didn't think I had the energy to do the kind of music I wanted to do."

Lilian Mbabazi in 2017 left Uganda to live in Rwanda for a while because a lot of challenging things were happening.

She openly discusses her decision to escape to Rwanda, emphasising the importance of rejuvenating her mental health and reconnecting with herself in order to bring out the best of her craft.

The show, a platform for genuine and unfiltered conversations, will leave a profound impact on viewers and fans alike, evoking a myriad of emotions throughout its duration.

Roy Tumwizere, the Tusker Malt brand manager, shared his excitement about the episode, stating; "Entering the new year with lovely sounds and tunes from Lilian Mbabazi is truly a delight. The Tusker Malt Conversessions is the brand’s way of creating meaningful connections with our consumers through a unique music experience. In short, it exemplifies our commitment to those who appreciate the depth of music and a finely crafted beer."