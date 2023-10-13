The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ice Spice releases new single 'Pretty Girl' featuring Rema

Adeayo Adebiyi

American Hip Hop sensation Ice Spice has released a new song on which she features Rema.

The collaboration with Rema who won MTV’s 2023 Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats follows back-to-back smash collaborations with rap trailblazer Nicki Minaj, including 'Princess Diana' with Nicki Minaj and 'Barbie World' with Aqua, which marked the biggest female hip-hop debut of 2023 and broke Whitney Houston's 31-year record for biggest jump to #1 in Billboard Rhythmic radio history.

All these back-to-back hits – which have all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard charts – have made Ice Spice, the artist with the most Hot 100 Top 5 singles in 2023.

This meteoric rise is actually as organic as they come, as the fan-dubbed ‘Princess Diana’ connects with her audience, dismisses noise, stays the boss of her own destiny and continues to focus on her songwriting and manifestations.

Not only has Ice Spice made waves on the charts, but she has also broken records on socials. Last month, it was announced that she achieved the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper on Spotify.

The Bronx rapper surpassed a record previously held by Nicki Minaj. 'Karma,' on Taylor Swift's deluxe album, garnered an impressive 5.036 million streams in its first day.

This propelled it to No. 5 on the global Spotify chart. This is the biggest streaming debut for a woman rapper in global Spotify history for her 'Karma' collaboration with Taylor Swift.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
