I will not take anyone to court for playing my music - Khaligraph Jones

Amos Robi

Khaligraph has weighed in on the recent tiff between Sauti Sol and political organization, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party

Rapper Khaligraph Jones
Rapper Khaligraph Jones

Rapper Khaligraph Jones has chimed into the Sauti Sol – Azimio dispute where the boy band is seeking compensation for their music being played in an Azimio political rally.

Speaking on Ramogi TV Khaligraph said he felt the situation was being handled politically but was optimistic a consensus was going to be reached and that every artiste had a right to do as they wished regarding their music.

On his part, Khaligraph said he had no problem with his music being played anywhere noting that there were not going to be any legal consequences for playing his music.

“Just play my music where you can, I will not take anyone to court for playing my music,” Khaligraph said.

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

Sauti Sol lead singer Bien said they avoid political affiliations because it's bad for their music business.

"By the way hatuna ubaya na mtu yeyote na hongera sana Martha Karua for being appointed but sisi kama wasanii hatusimani na chama chochote kwa sababu tuunajua kazi ya wasanii ni kuunganisha watu na kazi ya siasa ni kuvunja watu,” the lead vocalist stated.

Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua recently urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure creatives and artists are duly paid by politicians who use their works in political campaigns.

He further said that the MCSK has the musicians interests at heart and following Sauti Sol’s ordeal it has issued invoices to 47 presidential candidates.

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol
Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua faulted the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) regarding the Azimio La Umoja and Sauti Sol issue, he clarified the matter by explaining that Azimio had paid the money MCSK as required before they used Sauti Sol's music.

"There is a confusion we are trying to diffuse and ensure we reach an understanding because issues of copyright are not well understood. We issued a license to a presidential candidate (Raila Odinga). We involved all 47 of them and this one called us and paid for the license," he stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

