Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Dr Mutua termed the act of netizens unsubscribing from the boy band's channel as a juvenile reaction.

"Unsubscribing from @sautisol YouTube is a juvenile reaction. Rudini haraka. We may have differences but we must not be blinded by politics to the point of hate," the MCSK CEO said.

He further remarked that the standoff between Sauti Sol and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party should be resolved in a civil manner.

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

"Let's deal with the issues at hand in a civil manner. Sauti Sol remains one of our greatest bands in Kenya's history," Mutua added.

Mutua's statement comes at a time Sauti Sol has lost over 2,000 subscribers from their YouTube channel that is the fourth most subscribed to - as far as artistes are concerned in Kenya.

On Monday, the Suzanna hit-makers had garnered a total of 905,000 subscribers since joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012.

However, the numbers keep on reducing since the group threatened to sue Azimio la Umoja under their presidential hopeful Raila Odinga.

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya