RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's channel

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol
Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has asked Kenyans to refrain from unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube channel.

Recommended articles

Dr Mutua termed the act of netizens unsubscribing from the boy band's channel as a juvenile reaction.

"Unsubscribing from @sautisol YouTube is a juvenile reaction. Rudini haraka. We may have differences but we must not be blinded by politics to the point of hate," the MCSK CEO said.

He further remarked that the standoff between Sauti Sol and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party should be resolved in a civil manner.

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol
Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

"Let's deal with the issues at hand in a civil manner. Sauti Sol remains one of our greatest bands in Kenya's history," Mutua added.

Mutua's statement comes at a time Sauti Sol has lost over 2,000 subscribers from their YouTube channel that is the fourth most subscribed to - as far as artistes are concerned in Kenya.

On Monday, the Suzanna hit-makers had garnered a total of 905,000 subscribers since joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012.

However, the numbers keep on reducing since the group threatened to sue Azimio la Umoja under their presidential hopeful Raila Odinga.

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol
ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

In Kenya, singer Otile Brown is the only musician who has managed to cross the one million subscribers mark. He was even rewarded by the YouTube management with the prestigious Golden Plaque - an award given to users who cross the one million subscribers mark.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Ex-BBC journalist Georgie Ndiragu's powerful letter to 23-year-old self

Ex-BBC journalist Georgie Ndiragu's powerful letter to 23-year-old self

KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video]

KRG the Don showers son with bundles of cash as he turns 10 [Video]

Netflix cuts 150 US-based jobs following subscriber slump

Netflix cuts 150 US-based jobs following subscriber slump

Top 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers [Full List]

Top 10 Kenyan artistes with most YouTube subscribers [Full List]

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears as he narrates struggles & group whereabouts

Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo]

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Trending

Copyright Board highlights specific law Raila's Azimio violated in Sauti Sol complaint

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Juma Jux gets cosy with Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video

Juma Jux pours his heart out to Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video

Ezekiel Mutua clashes with KECOBO on use of Sauti Sol music in Raila's event

MSCK CEO Ezekiel Mutua