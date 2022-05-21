Sauti Sol clashes with Raila's Azimio, Chameleone kisses his brother Weasel again & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day;

Weasel and Chameleone share a kiss in Burundi on stage, again

Pulse

Brothers Joseph and Douglas Mayanja shocked fans in Bujumbura, Burundi, when they swapped lips during Chameleone's stage performance.

Over the weekend, Weasal and Chameleone flew into Burundi for a concert at Van Beach Hotel. At some point during Chameleone's session, the two brothers shared a kiss and later on posted the picture with the caption "Forever and Ever".

According to BBC future, Lip-on-lip kissing is not as universal as people think. However, the various ways of engaging in this intimate act shows what many people find as valuable. The study was conducted on 168 cultures around the world, almost half of the global population kiss with their lips.

Larry Madowo finally celebrates graduation after 2-year delay

Pulse Live Kenya

CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo finally attended an in-person graduation ceremony organised by Columbia University.

Madowo had enrolled for a master's program in business and economics journalism which he completed in 2020.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university did not hold an in-person graduation ceremony.

The CNN journalist expressed joy at being able to finally rock the graduation gown and share the accomplishment with fellow graduands.

“My in-person graduation from Columbia University was delayed by 2 years but it was still special. I came back to New York to confirm that my master’s in Business & Economics Journalism was real. It is & they haven’t changed their minds,” he shared the photo on his social media.

Rihanna welcomes baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky

Barbadian singer Rihanna is officially a mom.

pulse senegal

The music star welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky on Friday, May 13, 2022.

According to TMZ, the couple welcomed their baby in Los Angeles.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a baby in Feb.

A$AP Rocky confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

There had been speculations about their relationship after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

The two were later spotted vacationing in Barbados, Rihanna's home country during Christmas in 2020.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

A video of musician Kevin Bahati Kioko has surfaced online, showing him struggling to get the attention of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral Pulse Live Kenya

The video in question was recorded at Kamukunji Grounds on Sunday, during the Azimio One Kenya coalition party rally. At that particular time, Odinga was introducing parliamentary aspirants present at the event and Bahati was among them.

The singer is heard shouting out his name at a time the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader was trying locate his name on the list of aspirants.

“Bahati, Mathare,” the singer was heard saying repeatedly before Odinga called out Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful Jalang’o.

Amidst the confusion Odinga goes ahead to give Bahati a new name - refers to him as ‘Mathew’.

“Mathew,” the Azimio presidential aspirant was heard calling out before mentioning Jalang’o.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Bahati has weighed in on the viral video, stating that he accepted the new name given to him by Odinga.

“Mnasema Baba ameniongezeajina tu hivyo... Bahati Kioko a.k.a. Mathew. Nimekubali (They've said Baba has given me a new name... Bahati Kioko a.k.a. Mathew. I've accepted it),” Bahati captioned the video which has since gone viral.

Jalango's staffer issues demand after Bien used him in a meme

Comedian Jalango’s staffer Morrison Litiema has hit Sauti Sol member Bien Aime-Baraza with a complaint over the unauthorized use of his image.

Morrison Litiema and Bien Pulse Live Kenya

Bien made a post online bearing a photo of Litiema who was seen lying on a bed in what seemed to be a small low-income living space and placed a sarcastic caption, "I am unsubscribing Sauti Sol chilling in the crib".

Litiema said the use of the picture led to emotional torture as it revived memories of a place he would not want to go back to.

The aggrieved man added that the picture led to harsh criticism from people who accused him of not supporting local music yet he had not unsubscribed from any social channel of any Kenyan artiste.

“To my dear brother Bien Aime Soul it was out of order to use my image without my consent. The picture in use has made me suffer emotionally since it reminded me of a place had never wished to go back to.

"Have received negative criticism from different persons claiming that I don't support localartistst, let it be known that have never unsubscribed or unfollowed your YouTube or any social media account. Therefore, I demand an apology over the incident that occurred,” he wrote.

Litiema is demanding an apology over the post said he too deserves to get something because of the use of the image.

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers

Zuchu gifts her boss Diamond Platnumz Sh72K sneakers [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer and WCB Wasafi signee Zuhura Othman Soud, alias Zuchu has gifted her boss Diamond Platnumz a new pair of Off-White Odsy-1000 Arrow-motif sneakers.

A cross check done by this writer indicates that a pair of the Arrow-motif sneakers retails at Sh72, 411 which is equivalent to $623 as per Farfetch.com an apparel website.

Chibu Dangote was first spotted rocking the expensive sneakers on a day her was leaving Tanzania for Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) for a concert.

Zuchu’s gift to the Diamond comes at a time the two have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship.

Bien speaks on possible damages Azimio will pay them as compensation

Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien Aime-Baraza has finally addressed the possible damages Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party might be forced to pay them (Sauti Sol) over copyright infringement.

Sauti Sol lose over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio Pulse Live Kenya

In an interview with Milele FM, Bien explained that music is their core business and they are therefore ready to protect their hustle at all costs. The star maintained that they won’t let the legal battle go.

“I’m just doing my business and anyone who wants to use my music for their own benefit, I must, first of all, give consent. Secondly, I must be remunerated according and the money is sustainable for the business. But in this case, we were never asked and they went ahead to use our music in whatever they were doing, which is against the law,” Bien Said.

The singer further stated that they are not affiliated with any political party or coalition because it’s bad for their music business.

Asked on the amount of money they who like to receive Bien said: “Ningependa hata ifike one billion, maanake pale kuna reputation damage. Ni kama kusema Sauti Sol wako Azimio alafu nipoteze Mashabiki wote ambao wako upande ule mwingine.

“Mimi napoteza pesa, sai naweza weka show alafu wakuje wale wa Azimio pekee. Kwa hiyo kuna reputational risk kubwa sana hata kwa endorsement zangu ndio maana na sema hiyo cheque lazoma iwe kubwa.

Mwalimu Rachel responds to allegations of holding Sailors Gang's Sh15M

Radio presenter and former Sailors Gang manager Mwalimu Rachel has responded to allegations by Sailors Gang member Qoqos Juma that she refused to relinquish the group's YouTube channel when they parted ways.

Mwalimu Rachel and Sailors Pulse Live Kenya

In an explanation on her YouTube channel, Mwalimu Rachel distanced herself from the tribulations the members were facing noting that the group was blinded by short-term deals.

According to Mwalimu Rachel, the label that wanted to take over the group spoke to one of the members without even informing her and later demanded that she hands over all the works and rights of Gengetone group.

“The record label went behind our backs to one of the members, Peter, they lied to him with wild dreams, stipends, allowances which unfortunately Peter fell for and signed the deal,” she stated

Rachel described thetakeoverr by the label - which she did not mention by name - as having been hostile adding that she was being attacked from all fronts, by the group and the label that was taking over and even on social media,

The radio presenter said she re-channeled the reception of royalties from her account to that of Peter Miracle Baby adding that she still remunerated the group eight months after they signed the deal with another record label.

“If I had any ill intentions, it would have been seen from the very beginning, I would have still been receiving royalties from the streaming platforms but I gave their royalties despite the fallout,” she stated.

The MRX Media boss dismissed claims that she had locked the group out of Sh15 million noting that making the said amount of money was no easy job in the music industry.

Qoqos Juma in a recent interview said their former manager was good but remained adamant to release the group's YouTube channel.

Anerlisa Muigai breaks silence on viral auctioneering drama reported at her house

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai has broken her silence after auctioneers visited her home with the aim of repossessing her car and household items.

Muigai explained that the dispute with auctioneers involved started way back in 2018.

“When the article was published on the front page in 2018, I said no way I will be quiet… I decided to use my social media pages to explain my case, and who is God, my post went viral to the point overshadowed the others,” Anerlisa said.

According to Ms Muigai the reports revolving around the defamation suit were tailored to extort money from her because she was never served or informed that the case was ongoing.

“My house help called me and told me 'Madam kuna watu kwa gate wanasema wamekujia vitu za nyumba na gari, 'I was like, 'Apana they have the wrong house number'.

“She said,'Apana wamesema wamekuja kwa Ann Muigai na wako na documents hapa'. I quickly told her to send me pictures. Shock to me I was being sued for defamation. I sent my lawyer the documents and he asked me two questions. Were you ever served by anyone? I said no. did anyone alert you that this case was going on? I said no. He said then this case was done maliciously to get me off guard and extort money from off me,” Anerlisa explained in one of her posts.

The Nero Company CEO also sought to clarify that she learned about the whole process yesterday, yet it was supposed to happen two years ago.

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) CEO Ezekiel Mutua has asked Kenyans to refrain from unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube channel.

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Mutua termed the act of netizens unsubscribing from the boy band's channel as a juvenile reaction.

"Unsubscribing from @sautisol YouTube is a juvenile reaction. Rudini haraka. We may have differences but we must not be blinded by politics to the point of hate," the MCSK CEO said.

He further remarked that the standoff between Sauti Sol and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party should be resolved in a civil manner.

"Let's deal with the issues at hand in a civil manner. Sauti Sol remains one of our greatest bands in Kenya's history," Mutua added.

Chipukeezy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see

Chipukezzy and Kartelo reconcile after 1 year of no see [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan Comedian Chipukeezy is back again in talking terms with his longtime friend and fellow comedian Kartelo after a year plus of no see.

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the former Churchill show comedian put up a photo posing with Kartelo – stating that it was an awesome moment linking up with him again.

“@kartelo_official it was nice see you after a long time and thanks for accepting to be my running mate😂😂😂 indeed this is the winning team 🤝 mbogi Bado kimonyoski👊,” Chipukzeey wrote.