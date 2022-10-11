Khaligraph Jones, Mejja and Nviiri the Storyteller headline OktobaFest in Eldoret [Photos]

Festival-goers from Eldoret and its environs took the opportunity to come together in a celebration of Kenyan beer, entertainment, food, and music at the first event of Kenya’s ultimate beer festival which took place at the Tamasha Bar & Grill, Eldoret.

Live on stage was an all-Kenyan line-up, featuring some of Kenya’s most-loved acts: Khaligraph Jones was the headlining act for day one, and he delivered a high-energy performance, despite the pouring rain that day.

Day two saw Mejja headlining, supported by Femi One, Ndovu Kuu and Sol Generation star Nviiri the Storyteller.

In addition, the event was also be graced by the next generation of Kenyan musicians, the Tusker Nexters, who got an opportunity to make themselves known to the Eldoret crowd.

The management and staff of Tamasha Bar & Grill was also extremely grateful at the opportunities that the OktobaFest brought to their establishment and to the city of Eldoret.

“The Tusker brand is a national brand that is well-loved by consumers in the Rift region. This year, the Tusker OktobaFest festival has brought a lot of energy and excitement to the city, and from a business and economic standpoint, it has brought in a boost to the city’s economy.

Pulse Live Kenya

"From hospitality, restaurant, and even the businesses around Tamasha, which is great. It was also a good opportunity for people to come together and have a good time together since the tense election period, which is always a good thing to see,” said Valentine Irungu, KBL Key Account Manager for North Rift

This year’s edition of OktobaFest is looking to take it back to the highly-acclaimed 2019 event, while also take into account the best of the 2021 deconstructed OktobaFest.

The 2019 event saw the OktobaFest come to fans in over 100 bars, restaurants and activities countrywide. This is following requests by OktobaFest fans to have the festival go back to its 2019 format.

