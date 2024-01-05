The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Mzee Asingwire

Vinka has dropped some of the best music projects in the recent past.

Vinka
Vinka

Her 2023 hit single 'Bailando', which was produced by Andre on the Beat, was chart-topping for a long while.

Recommended articles

Below is how Vinka, real name Veronica Nakiyingi Lugya, has grown in the music industry over the years.

She grew up in Kazo, Kawempe at her father's place and Bweyogerere (mother’s place) where she went when she was in P.5. The parents were separated.

She went to Hormisdallen Schools (Kamwokya), Rubaga Girls’ Secondary School and Makerere University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Tourism Administration in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

In A-Level, she was an entertainment prefect and she started dancing and singing when she was in high school

In S.6 vacation, she participated in a dancing competition called NTV Hot Steps with friends whom she joined to form a group and they won.

She later worked for Jackie Chandiru as a dancer. It’s when Chandiru started falling sick that Vinka started thinking about quitting.

She had been performing at Buzz Events, which is owned by Swangz Avenue, and also danced for their artiste the late Sera. That's how she met Julius Kyazze. Kyazze offered her a job as an artiste manager and she took it.

She got the job while she was still at university and part-timed it with Chandiru’s until she asked her to choose between her and managing Irene Ntale. She chose to work with Ntale.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, Swangz Avenue needed a dancehall artiste and they told her to participate in scouting for one.

She had been doing jingles and voice-overs at the record label. The label produces adverts for organisations.

Then in 2016, after she was done with school, she offered herself to try and become that dancehall singer. They hit the studio and she recorded Level, her first single.

It was followed by Overdose, Malaika, and Love Doctor.

She says, to her, Malaika was the song that gave her the confidence that she had finally made it as a singer.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stopped doing artiste management in October 2016 and focused fully on singing in February 2017.

Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire Mzee Asingwire is an Entertainment Writer.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Willy Tuva, Bunny Asila kick off the year with special visit to Magix Enga

Comedian Katt Williams says he had a sexual assault scene cut from 'Friday After Next': 'Rape is never funny'

Comedian Katt Williams says he had a sexual assault scene cut from 'Friday After Next': 'Rape is never funny'

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

Mama Ida Odinga reflects on 9-year journey without her first-born Fidel

Esther Musila's touching message to Guardian Angel on their 2nd anniversary

Esther Musila's touching message to Guardian Angel on their 2nd anniversary

YY comedian calls out Paul Ogutu for claiming Churchill gifted his comedians cars

YY comedian calls out Paul Ogutu for claiming Churchill gifted his comedians cars

Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

Lukubaridii narrates the final moments of little brother Rapho

Bad boys are my weakness - Actress Njambi on why nice guy's Benz can't win her heart

Bad boys are my weakness - Actress Njambi on why nice guy's Benz can't win her heart

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

Britney Spears says she 'will never return to the music industry'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad's father to drop gospel album dedicated to late son

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

Vinka

Know your celeb: The making of Vinka

Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish say they aren't fans of karaoke. [Image: Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic; Unique Nicole/WireImage]

Dua Lipa & Billie Eilish say they have no interest in being invited to a karaoke party