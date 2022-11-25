Nigerian hypeman turned singer Jerry Shaffer makes debut tour in Kenya

Nigerian singer and hype man Jerry Shaffer has made his maiden trip to Kenya. Shaffer who has risen from a hypeman has slowly emerged to be one of the most sought-after hypemen in the west African country.
Hypemen are slowly growing to receive recognition in the industry both in Kenya and beyond
Shaffer has worked with top Nigerian artists such as Dbanj Wande Coal and big brands in the region.
“Back in 2015, I used to own a club in Nigeria. Lagos is the heart of entertainment in Nigeria but I had my club outside of the city. The culture was different there, they didn’t have hypemen just DJs.
"I spoke to my partner and told him we need a hypeman in the club. He asked me to get a microphone and I started trying. He told me I was good on the microphone and he suggested I should just be the hypeman for the night,” he narrates.
Jaffer is now working to see that the hyping side of entertainment receives recognition and it adds more value on top of what it has accumulated.
“The only thing I hate about the Hhypeman business is the disrespect people give to us. A lot of people tend to undermine the industry but it really pays and it’s always fun hyping, trust me,” he notes.
Shaffer has slowly transitioned and is now also doing business with his single slowly taking him up the ladder. He has also released a new studio record “Vibration” whose reception has been appealing.
