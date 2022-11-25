RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nigerian hypeman turned singer Jerry Shaffer makes debut tour in Kenya

Amos Robi

Hypemen are slowly growing to receive recognition in the industry both in Kenya and beyond

Jerry Adibe
Jerry Adibe

Nigerian singer and hype man Jerry Shaffer has made his maiden trip to Kenya. Shaffer who has risen from a hypeman has slowly emerged to be one of the most sought-after hypemen in the west African country.

Recommended articles

Shaffer has worked with top Nigerian artists such as Dbanj Wande Coal and big brands in the region.

“Back in 2015, I used to own a club in Nigeria. Lagos is the heart of entertainment in Nigeria but I had my club outside of the city. The culture was different there, they didn’t have hypemen just DJs.

"I spoke to my partner and told him we need a hypeman in the club. He asked me to get a microphone and I started trying. He told me I was good on the microphone and he suggested I should just be the hypeman for the night,” he narrates.

Jerry Adibe
Jerry Adibe Jerry Adibe Pulse Live Kenya

Jaffer is now working to see that the hyping side of entertainment receives recognition and it adds more value on top of what it has accumulated.

“The only thing I hate about the Hhypeman business is the disrespect people give to us. A lot of people tend to undermine the industry but it really pays and it’s always fun hyping, trust me,” he notes.

Shaffer has slowly transitioned and is now also doing business with his single slowly taking him up the ladder. He has also released a new studio record “Vibration” whose reception has been appealing.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigerian hypeman turned singer Jerry Shaffer makes debut tour in Kenya

Nigerian hypeman turned singer Jerry Shaffer makes debut tour in Kenya

Superstar rapper Stormzy drops highly anticipated third album, 'This Is What I Mean'

Superstar rapper Stormzy drops highly anticipated third album, 'This Is What I Mean'

Jackie Matubia shows off body transformation 2 months after weight loss procedure[Photo]

Jackie Matubia shows off body transformation 2 months after weight loss procedure[Photo]

Nyashinski receives special gift from Kipchoge ahead of Shin City - Eldoret

Nyashinski receives special gift from Kipchoge ahead of Shin City - Eldoret

Elsa Majimbo acquires a new Tesla [Photo]

Elsa Majimbo acquires a new Tesla [Photo]

How Kenzo was obsessed with Grammy even before nomination

How Kenzo was obsessed with Grammy even before nomination

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

Skales celebrates on new single, 'Konibaje'

Video director explains ease of working with Otile Brown and other Kenyan artists

Video director explains ease of working with Otile Brown and other Kenyan artists

8 Nigerian celebrities react to the new Naira designs

8 Nigerian celebrities react to the new Naira designs

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Celebrity couple Nana Owiti and King Kaka on 'Ahsante' music video

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Nelly Makena, Nikita Kering and her mother on the right

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

Tems

Tems surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams