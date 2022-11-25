Nigerian hypeman turned singer Jerry Shaffer makes debut tour in Kenya

Shaffer has worked with top Nigerian artists such as Dbanj Wande Coal and big brands in the region.

“Back in 2015, I used to own a club in Nigeria. Lagos is the heart of entertainment in Nigeria but I had my club outside of the city. The culture was different there, they didn’t have hypemen just DJs.

"I spoke to my partner and told him we need a hypeman in the club. He asked me to get a microphone and I started trying. He told me I was good on the microphone and he suggested I should just be the hypeman for the night,” he narrates.

Jerry Adibe Pulse Live Kenya

Jaffer is now working to see that the hyping side of entertainment receives recognition and it adds more value on top of what it has accumulated.

“The only thing I hate about the Hhypeman business is the disrespect people give to us. A lot of people tend to undermine the industry but it really pays and it’s always fun hyping, trust me,” he notes.