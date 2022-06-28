Rayvanny sets own car on fire as he drops another movie-like video

The singer narrated that his continued pursuit of originality had him set the car on fire during the video shoot of his new tune Te Quiero featuring Marioo.

The WCB signee confessed that the video is one of the most expensive projects he has ever put out – cautioning his videographer to avoid destroying property and valuables in their next shoot.

“Najua kweli ni uhalisia lakini yani hakuna scene imeniumiza moyo kama scene ya kuchoma gari. Director Eris Mzava naomba tuishie hapa kuchoma choma vitu.

"[I know it's creativity but nothing hurt me more than burning a car. Director Eris Mzava could that be the last time we burn things?]

“R.I.P Teza 😭😭😭😭 Unabidi ujiite mjinga kama utatukana kazi ya sanaa au kuona ni kufuru no huu ni uwekezaji... Link in my bio kuona movie nzima. Baddest director Eris Mzava this video is fire,” Rayvanny remarked.

Rayvanny also disclosed that he was forced to hire a passenger plane – turning out to be the most expensive scene in the whole video.

“Kataika expensive scenes kuwahi kutokea ni ile ya Airport. More than 100 people on set alafu ndani kabisaa ya airport, sio tu Airport. Kukodi ndege tena muda wa usiku iliwalazimu wa cancel sagfari watupe sisi. Ikuwahi kuwaza kuna siku ningekodi ndege tena ya abiria. Haikua rahisi hata Kidigo.

“Imagine team nzima ya technical ya ndege kwa ajili ya Rayvanny,” Vanny Boy explained.

Rayvanny on burning a car in his video Pulse Live Kenya

The video in question was directed Vanny Boy’s photographer turned video director Eris Mzava and so far it has garnered over 420,000 views.

On June 2, Rayvanny was forced to explain why he set a house on fire in his music video ‘I Miss You’ featuring Zuchu.

According to the singer, he wanted to paint a true picture of what love can do when people are betrayed in a relationship.

The singer revealed that he used a whooping Ksh250,751 (Tsh5,000,000) to build the house he set on fire in the video.