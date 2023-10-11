Spotify announces Uganda’s Vinka as EQUAL ambassador for October

Spotify has announced multitalented and chart-topping Ugandan artist Vinka as its EQUAL Africa Ambassador for October 2023. Vinka joins a cohort of outstanding artists characterised by strength, talent, and of course great music, such as Makhadzi, Maandy, and Xeniah Manasse, just to name a few.

Vinka’s introduction to music started with artists such as Awilo Longomba and Koffi Olomide whose music was played regularly while she was growing up. She later entered the music industry as a dancer, a career she soon left behind for artist management.

The switch from technical riders to the mic was the start of a thriving music career in which Vinka has produced hit after hit, with songs like 'Malaika' and 'Thank God' showcasing her artistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her commitment to her music and to her fans was also made clear during her 2019 campaign to release a new single on the first Friday of every month that year.

Not one to be pigeonholed by genre, Vinka leans into dancehall and other African sounds. She describes her music as being catchy with a unique voice, tone and vibe.