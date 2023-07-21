ADVERTISEMENT
Sauti Sol's former record label appoints new MD for Southern & East Africa

Amos Robi

Sarawan, until her appointment, was the Chief Operating Officer for UMG Sub-Saharan Africa.

Universal Music Group Manager for East and Southern Africa Manusha Sarawan
Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced the promotion of Manusha Sarawan to the position of Managing Director for Southern and East Africa.

UMG who have previously signed Kenyan boyband Sauti Sol aim to expand Universal Music's presence in the region and further develop the immense pool of local talent.

The label established its first major offices in Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco, solidifying its presence alongside its already well-established operations in Nigeria and South Africa.

Manusha Sarawan brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned business leader.

Her illustrious career includes ten years at Sony Music in South Africa, and she most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at UMG Sub-Saharan Africa.

In her previous role, Sarawan played a pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of the region's most influential major music label.

Universal Music Group (UMG)
Universal Music Group (UMG) Apo

Among her notable contributions at UMG South Africa was pioneering a digital-first approach to business.

This strategy has been vital to the company's success, especially in the rapidly expanding world of music streaming.

Moreover, Sarawan has been instrumental in negotiating contracts for some of Africa's most successful artists, helping elevate their careers to new heights and promoting African music on the global stage.

In her new capacity as Managing Director, Sarawan will work closely with Adam Granite, UMG's EVP of Market Development, to cultivate a diverse roster of artists and propel them to success both locally and internationally.

Granite expressed his excitement about Sarawan's promotion, emphasizing her exceptional leadership skills and business acumen.

He has full confidence that she is ideally suited to elevate UMG's roster of market-leading talent.

Manusha Sarawan expressed her enthusiasm for the burgeoning African music scene and the opportunity to introduce it to audiences worldwide.

She believes in the immense potential of the region's artists and is thrilled to work alongside her talented team in promoting African music on a global scale.

