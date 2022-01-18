RADP / Pulse Kenya

Ladima Foundation Announces 10 Selected Participants For Animation Training

Ladima
Ladima

January 18th – Dar es Salaam: The Ladima Foundation, in partnership with Culture and Development East Africa (CDEA) and the Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF), is excited to announce the 10 selected East African women who will participate in the Let Your Voices Roar animation training, to take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – dates and venue to be announced.

Announced last year, Let Your Voices Roar is a 10-day animation workshop developed for women that will explore the theme of home and belonging, and how animation can be used to help one’s voice be heard, within and beyond the borders of their communities.

Following a call out, applications were received from women across East Africa with the following ten (10) women being selected to take part in the training:

  1. Meek Alex Wanga (Kenya)
  2. Doreen Kirumba Mwirigi (Kenya)
  3. Nsile James Uiso (Tanzania)
  4. Angela Beily (Tanzania)
  5. Ruth Nazzinda (Uganda)
  6. Adelaide Barnabas Jachi (Tanzania)
  7. Lightness Joneal Walter (Tanzania)
  8. Gwantwa Lucas Mwakalinga (Tanzania)
  9. Marcia Tisa (Kenya)
  10. Hortance Umugwaneza Kamikazi (Rwanda)

The training will be led by award-winning, British-born Ghanaian animator, illustrator and visual artist, African Animation Network’s Comfort Arthur. Comfort trained at the Royal College of Arts in London before moving to Ghana in 2012 to found The Comfy Studio. Her animated short film ‘Black Barbie’, is an international hit that has been screened at more than 50 film festivals around the world, earning multiple awards and high critical marks. In 2020 she published her first children’s picture book based on her short film ‘Black Barbie’. Comfort is also Festival Director for FUPiTOONS, the African continent’s first film festival dedicated to short-form animation for kids.

The training will be co-facilitated by Lydiah Mugure Mwangi, a Kenyan animator, game developer and the founder of Naota Studios - a digital arts company focused on developing fun and interactive content featuring the rich history of Africa. Lydiah creates unique art that can cross borders from computer graphics to traditional art: “I build new worlds to share, enchant and inspire by drawing on the old world and relying on my skills in model creation, concept development and animation,” she comments. Lydiah has created many successful projects including Kawia's Adventure, Agent 254 and many more.

This training programme is the first milestone in the on-going partnership between the Ladima Foundation, CDEA and KIAFF with the aim to empower women animators and ensure that more women enter the animation space in East Africa.

This training is just one of the initiatives of the Ladima Film Academy, the training and professional development pillar of the Ladima Foundation. The Ladima Film Academy provides women across Africa with access to free online and limited in-person training across seven disciplines: editing, producing, scriptwriting, documentary filmmaking, animation, directing and cinematography. Future online and in-person training opportunities will be announced on all Ladima platforms as they arise.

Visit www.ladima.africa for more information.

Ladima

https://www.ladima.africa/

Facebook: @LadimaFoundation

Twitter: @LadimaAfrica

IG: @ladimafoundation_

CDEA

https://www.cdea.or.tz/

Facebook: @CDEAORG

Twitter: @CDEATZ

IG: @cdea.tz

KIAFF

http://www.kiaff.co.tz/

Facebook: @KIAFF_Festival

Twitter: @FestivalKiaff

IG: @kiaff_festival

