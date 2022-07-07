Former Miss India gives tour of her fancy apartment in Karura Forest [Video]

The award-winning style and business icon, is the CEO and founder of Eventique Kenya which organizes the Miss India Worldwide Kenya pageant.

The renowned model has given Kenyans the first-ever tour of her house, including a glimpse of her master bedroom that overlooks the Nairobi central business district.

The main entrance to Rajan’s home bears the word ‘Karibu (Welcome)' an indication that she is always welcoming to her guests.

Tour inside former Miss India Kenya Aliza Rajan's home Pulse Live Kenya

As the main doors open, you are ushered into a fancy living room with an elegant sofa, blended well with throw pillows. The walls have also been made colourful with beautiful wall hangings and antique clocks – all strategically positioned.

In an interview with Art of Living host Nailantei Kenga, Rajan disclosed that she decorated her home with most of the things she loves.

"What I love most, is probably the fact that we have put whatever we love into this. From the decorating to the little piece. It’s just everything that was personal too and it gives us that homely feel,” Rajan opened the conversation.

The former Miss India’s apartment has a fully equipped Gym, a rooftop swimming pool and a huge relaxation area that gives a perfect view of Nairobi city.

“We just love the location of this apartment, it’s close to everything, for both of us to - our work places. It’s just central and when we saw this places we just fell in love,” she said.

According to the Eventique Kenya founder all her furniture after are from Furniture palace, who have always ensured that she gets value for her money.

“We like anything that stands out and it's unique and when we saw that we were like that the one,” Rajan said while referring to her wall clock.

The wall hangings in Rajan’s dining room tell the beautiful story of her she met her husband.

“Basically that’s us meeting (We met at a bar. The second pictures I us trying to know each other and the third one is how he proposed.

"He proposed in Cyprus. We went parasitic one day and when we were up there, I never thought that he will be carrying a ring in his swimming suit. So I had no choice but to say Yes (pretty much) … I could tell that something was bothering him but I could not tell it was like this,” she narrated.

Talking about her marriage, Rajan said that she married the man of her dreams in an exquisite Beach wedding.

“He is supportive. Romantic? Not really but I would say he is adventurous. It looks like he is but this one was gifted by someone else. He is adventurous not romantic. I buy myself flowers and that’s okay,” Aliza Rajan divulged.

Being the model she is, travelling is part of her lifestyle, nd she always collects magnets whenever she travels and her Fridge door carries the evidence.

Rajan stays in a three-bedroom house, that carries a true picture of who she is as far as décor and styling is concerned.

“We wanted to keep personal, choose our own little things. We did not want someone to come and decided for us, so we put our touch,” she says.

"All rooms have their bathrooms but in terms of styling, I wanted each room to have a completely different vibe,” says Rajan.

The Master bedroom has a walking closet, with a vintage dressing table.

The former Miss India Kenya has won several awards; Best Female Business icon (Asian Weekly awards), Best stylish personality, and Best fashion event (Miss India).

“We have a balcony, that is probably our favorite part and it opens into our little bat area. I love this space, this is our favorite place in the house,” Aliza Rajan detailed.

Ms Rajan who appeared on KTN’s art of living took time to explain the inspiration behind every décor found in her home and how she adores everything she owns.

