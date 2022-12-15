5 best hairstyles for women during the Christmas season

From the end of the year parties to different dinners and club, the hairstyle you have on matters so much. Wearing a wig during the holiday season is a big no, because what if the wig falls off while you are partying hard?

Knotless braids

These braids are absolutely gorgeous and light, not to mention the fact that you can style or pack them in many ways. Knotless braids also looks good on everyone.

Cornrows with a little twist

Cornrows are extremely simple but equally beautiful. Add a little twist to your cornrows by doing a zig-zag or creating a heart-shaped pattern.

Dyed low-cut

You can save yourself from the stress of thinking about your hair by cutting it and dying it blonde.

Big-boxed braid curled at the tip

Add a little flair to your box braid by curling the tip. This hairstyle is done in such a short time, and then you can slay your way through the holiday.

Faux locs