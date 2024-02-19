If you're finding yourself drenched in sweat with no electricity available, don't worry! We've got some simple tips and tricks to help you keep the sweat at bay.
7 simple tips and tricks to reduce excessive sweating in this hot weather
Sweating is totally normal, especially during the current heat wave in Nigeria.
Here’s how you can stay cool and comfortable this hit season
1. Choose the right clothes
Wearing the right kind of clothes can make a big difference. Light and loose-fitting clothes made of natural fabrics like cotton help your skin breathe easier and keep you cooler. Dark colours and tight clothes, on the other hand, can make you sweat more.
2. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is like giving your body its own cooling system. When you're well-hydrated, it's easier for your body to regulate its temperature, which can help reduce sweating. So, keep a water bottle handy and sip throughout the day.
3. Use antiperspirant at night
Antiperspirants are not just for mornings. Applying antiperspirant to dry underarms before you go to bed can be more effective. It works by blocking the sweat ducts, reducing how much you sweat. Just make sure your skin is dry before applying it.
4. Keep it cool
Whenever you can, stay in cooler environments. Use fans, air conditioning, or take cool showers to lower your body's temperature. If you're cooler, you'll sweat less. It's a simple trick but super effective.
5. Mind what you eat
Spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol can make you sweat more. They trigger your body to heat up, which means more sweat. If excessive sweating bothers you, try cutting back on these to see if it makes a difference.
6. Stay active
Regular exercise can help regulate your body's temperature over time. Plus, when you're more fit, your body doesn't have to work as hard and sweat as much during everyday activities. Just remember to stay hydrated and cool off after your workout.
7. Relax and breathe
Stress and anxiety can trigger sweating. Learning to relax through deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help keep you calm and reduce stress-related sweating. It's all about giving your body a chill pill.
