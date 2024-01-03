7 simple tips for creating a daily routine that works

Creating a daily routine can help guide your day. Instead of letting the day control you, you take charge consistently for a more effective life.

The importance of having a daily routine

1. A routine brings order and predictability to your day, giving structure to the chaos of adult life. It helps keep things balanced.

2. A well-crafted routine isn't just about structure—it's a tool for being more productive. By organising your day into manageable parts, you can optimise your energy levels and focus on the tasks at hand.

3. Routines also help build healthy habits. When activities become part of your daily schedule, they turn into habits.

How to commit to your daily routine

Creating a daily routine is just the start; the real challenge is consistently sticking to it. If you want a more productive and fulfilling life, it's not just about planning an impressive routine but about following it closely.

Here are seven simple tips to make sure your daily routine becomes a consistent part of your life:

Start small and build gradually

Begin with a few doable tasks and add more gradually. Taking small steps makes it more likely you'll stick to your routine. For instance, your routine can be as simple as these:

Wake up early

Do your morning routine

Eat on time

Follow a skin-care routine

Exercise every day

Read at least one page of a book

Go to bed on time

Try to keep your list simple. You’ll have a chance to update it later on when you’re looking to upgrade your routine.

Set realistic goals

Be honest with yourself about what you can realistically accomplish in a day. Making unattainable goals only sets the stage for disappointment and discouragement. Realistic goals, on the other hand, boost your confidence and motivation.

Get a notebook

If you want to build a routine mindset, it’s best to put your intentions into words. Simply creating a schedule in your mind isn’t enough, you need to pen it down. Start your mornings by writing down your routine in a notebook.

Create a to-do list of activities that need to be done by the end of the day, like laundry, cleaning your room, cooking etc. You can also plan your meals in advance and be in control of your diet. Tick off the tasks as you go about your day, and keep your notebook close so that you have the option to modify your routine at any point during the day.

Be flexible

Life is unpredictable. Allow for flexibility in your routine to handle unexpected events without ruining your whole day. Adaptability is key.

Build one habit at a time

If you try to go after all your desired goals at once, you make the job of creating a routine harder. We know you want to have a productive morning routine, work out every single day, and improve your mental health. But, if you try to build these habits in a single day, you’ll most probably fail. To create a routine that you can stick to for a long time, start with one habit that you find the easiest, then work on it for the next few days.

Take breaks

Avoid working continuously without breaks. Short breaks throughout the day refresh your mind and prevent burnout. In fact, taking regular breaks is recommended to boost your performance and keep your mind active.

Keep a consistent sleep schedule