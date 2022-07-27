9 annoying signs that you're getting older

But as time goes by, you become the old people you used to talk about.

If you are experiencing these signs, just know you are getting older:-

You gain weight fast and lose it slowly

When you were young, let's say in your early twenties, you could eat anything, and your body could get away with it. You could eat fries thrice a week and you wouldn’t add weight or get a bigger tummy. Now, once you breathe in chicken, that's all it takes to add 3kgs. And by the time you lose them, it’s four months down the line. How hard can it get?

Saying "when I was young..."

The other day, I told someone that back in the day, you could buy milk, bread, tealeaves, and even a small sachet of blue band with Ksh 50 and still have some change. And that’s when it hit me that my age got me talking like my parents, and soon I would be telling people how we used to do things when we were young.

You prefer extra sleep to going out

Once upon a time, partying was so much fun. There was plenty of excitement and zeal to meet new people. But with age, some things no longer stimulate you like they used to. In fact, you start hating noisy matatus. So instead of partying, you’d rather spend your weekend on the sofa enjoying a good series. Furthermore, it’s a cheaper way of having a good time.

You can't dance without experiencing joint pains

There was a time when you could dance and move your body with ease without experiencing any pain. Now, after a night of having fun, you’ll walk with a limp for at least a week or two as your muscles and joints scream in pain. It’s like this is the price you pay for partying. To avoid this, I hear you need to stretch or run days before the D day. Surely, how did we get here?

You are now the parent who doesn’t have money

You used to blame your parents whenever they said they didn’t have money. You’d think they were lying and had a stash of cash hidden somewhere. Now, you really understand what they meant and what they were going through.

Currently, every cent counts because the bills are many. And how unfair is it that everything is so damn expensive?

You know the price of everything

In the past, it was easier to misuse things because you had not bought them. Right now, you use things carefully, from cooking oil to toothpaste, toilet paper, and flour. You know when the price of sugar or gas has increased. Everything is planned for and you can’t spend money on things you don’t need, lest it affects your budget.

You can never stay awake past 10:00 p.m.

Gone are the days you used to binge-watch movies. Nowadays, the best you can do is stay until 10:00 p.m. Sometimes, you’ll just fall asleep on the sofa because adulting is no joke. Have you also noticed that staying out late feels like a crime and there’s a need to be home at least by 7:00p.m?

Life gets intense

As time goes by, your friends have babies, others settle down, others get diagnosed with terminal diseases, and so forth. With age, you become aware of the beauty and affliction of life. You lose your loved ones either through parting ways or when the cruel hand of death snatches them away. Some friends relocate to other countries; others go through a painful divorce. And the cycle goes on and on.

You get attracted to peace and stability