The shirt pull & 9 other fashion tricks people use to hide excess body fat

Overweight individuals sometimes adopt innovative strategies to disguise their excess body fat, not just for aesthetics but for boosting their self-esteem as well.

From the subtle art of the shirt pull to the careful selection of wardrobe pieces, these techniques are both a form of self-expression and a testament to the ingenuity of those who use them.

Techniques overweight people use to hide excess body fat

1. The shirt pull

A classic move, the shirt pull involves gently tugging at the hem of the shirt to ensure it doesn't cling to the body.

This simple action helps to create a looser fit around the midsection, making excess body fat less noticeable.

2. Layering

Wearing layers can effectively mask body shape and size discrepancies. A well-placed cardigan, blazer, or open shirt can add style while discreetly covering up areas of concern.

3. High-waisted bottoms

High-waisted pants and skirts offer a way to smooth out the waistline and tummy area. By pulling in the waist, they can create a more defined silhouette and divert attention from the midsection.

4. Strategic patterns and prints

Patterns, especially vertical stripes or intricate designs, can play tricks on the eye, making the body appear more elongated and slender.

5. Tailored clothing

Clothes that fit well can make a world of difference. Tailored outfits are designed to flatter the wearer's specific body shape, accentuating the positives and minimizing less favourable areas.

6. Dark colours

It's widely recognized that dark colours, particularly black, have a slimming effect. Wearing darker shades can help to create a more streamlined appearance.

7. Accessorizing

Accessories can draw attention away from problem areas. A bold necklace, scarf, or pair of earrings can redirect focus to the face, while belts worn just below the ribcage can emphasize the narrowest part of the torso.

8. Shapewear

Undergarments designed to compress and reshape the body can provide an instant slimming effect, smoothing out any lumps or bumps for a more cohesive look under clothing.

9. A-Line dresses and skirts

A-line dresses and skirts flare out from the waist, skimming over the hips and thighs without adding bulk, making them a favourite choice for those looking to conceal lower body fat.

10. Structured jackets

A structured jacket can define the shoulders and waist, creating a more proportional figure. By drawing attention upwards and cinching in at the waist, it offers a quick and effective way to disguise excess fat.

Conclusion

