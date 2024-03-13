The sports category has moved to a new website.

The shirt pull & 9 other fashion tricks people use to hide excess body fat

Amos Robi

Individuals carrying extra body fat have mastered the art of illusion and comfort

A man in a flowery pattern shirt
A man in a flowery pattern shirt

In a world where appearances often influence first impressions, many people, especially those carrying extra weight, look for ways to present themselves confidently.

Overweight individuals sometimes adopt innovative strategies to disguise their excess body fat, not just for aesthetics but for boosting their self-esteem as well.

From the subtle art of the shirt pull to the careful selection of wardrobe pieces, these techniques are both a form of self-expression and a testament to the ingenuity of those who use them.

A classic move, the shirt pull involves gently tugging at the hem of the shirt to ensure it doesn't cling to the body.

This simple action helps to create a looser fit around the midsection, making excess body fat less noticeable.

A man in an office
A man in an office A man in an office Pulse Live Kenya
Wearing layers can effectively mask body shape and size discrepancies. A well-placed cardigan, blazer, or open shirt can add style while discreetly covering up areas of concern.

High-waisted pants and skirts offer a way to smooth out the waistline and tummy area. By pulling in the waist, they can create a more defined silhouette and divert attention from the midsection.

Patterns, especially vertical stripes or intricate designs, can play tricks on the eye, making the body appear more elongated and slender.

A man in traditional outfit with patterns
A man in traditional outfit with patterns A man in traditional outfit with patterns Pulse Live Kenya

Clothes that fit well can make a world of difference. Tailored outfits are designed to flatter the wearer's specific body shape, accentuating the positives and minimizing less favourable areas.

It's widely recognized that dark colours, particularly black, have a slimming effect. Wearing darker shades can help to create a more streamlined appearance.

Accessories can draw attention away from problem areas. A bold necklace, scarf, or pair of earrings can redirect focus to the face, while belts worn just below the ribcage can emphasize the narrowest part of the torso.

Undergarments designed to compress and reshape the body can provide an instant slimming effect, smoothing out any lumps or bumps for a more cohesive look under clothing.

A-line dresses and skirts flare out from the waist, skimming over the hips and thighs without adding bulk, making them a favourite choice for those looking to conceal lower body fat.

A woman in a gown
A woman in a gown A woman in a gown Pulse Live Kenya

A structured jacket can define the shoulders and waist, creating a more proportional figure. By drawing attention upwards and cinching in at the waist, it offers a quick and effective way to disguise excess fat.

These techniques go beyond mere vanity; they represent a way for individuals to navigate societal pressures and find comfort in their skin. It's a reminder that fashion and styling are powerful tools for self-expression and confidence, regardless of body type.

