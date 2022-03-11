Question: why do some people flip their car floor mats? Especially the fabric or woolen ones. Why are some people like that?
5 reasons you should never flip your car mats
Let’s have a chat about car floor mats, right? Let’s get right into it.
Right, they don’t want their cute mats to get dirty. And the way to achieve this is to flip them over, have the ugly rubber side up, and the woolen, cozy, decorative side hidden from the mud and the dust.
Here are the five problems with that:
1. Correct use of car mats
Fabric car floor mats are meant to collect and absorb dirt from your shoes and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the car. Once you flip them, that purpose is defeated. Because the other side was not designed to capture and arrest the dust.
2. Correct purpose of rubber back
They come with a rubber back designed with studs to prevent them from slipping. Once you flip them and woolen side goes on the floor, you can’t prevent them from slipping, neither are they comfy or beautiful anymore.
3. Aesthetic appeal
The mats in attractive colours and designs, the very reasons you give for flipping them – to keep the beauty intact. However, flipping them takes away that beauty, leaving you with this ugly rubber surface that was never meant to be seen at all.
4. Easy to wash
Woolen car mats are easy to wash, dust or clean, so much so, you could easily clean them daily. Don’t be like your crazy aunt who has a set of fancy china that she never allows anyone to touch until the day she dies. You went for a car with a beautiful interior. How about you allow it to make you happy?
5. Limiting lifespan
Flipping your floor mats cuts down their lifespan. The rubber side is not nearly as tough as the wool side. Plus, if you like rubber so much, go ahead, sell the woolen ones and buy rubber mats.
