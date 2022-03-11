RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 reasons you should never flip your car mats

Tony Mushoborozi

Let’s have a chat about car floor mats, right? Let’s get right into it.

Car floor mat
Car floor mat

Question: why do some people flip their car floor mats? Especially the fabric or woolen ones. Why are some people like that?

Right, they don’t want their cute mats to get dirty. And the way to achieve this is to flip them over, have the ugly rubber side up, and the woolen, cozy, decorative side hidden from the mud and the dust.

Here are the five problems with that:

Fabric car floor mats are meant to collect and absorb dirt from your shoes and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the car. Once you flip them, that purpose is defeated. Because the other side was not designed to capture and arrest the dust.

They come with a rubber back designed with studs to prevent them from slipping. Once you flip them and woolen side goes on the floor, you can’t prevent them from slipping, neither are they comfy or beautiful anymore.

The mats in attractive colours and designs, the very reasons you give for flipping them – to keep the beauty intact. However, flipping them takes away that beauty, leaving you with this ugly rubber surface that was never meant to be seen at all.

Woolen car mats are easy to wash, dust or clean, so much so, you could easily clean them daily. Don’t be like your crazy aunt who has a set of fancy china that she never allows anyone to touch until the day she dies. You went for a car with a beautiful interior. How about you allow it to make you happy?

Flipping your floor mats cuts down their lifespan. The rubber side is not nearly as tough as the wool side. Plus, if you like rubber so much, go ahead, sell the woolen ones and buy rubber mats.

Tony Mushoborozi

