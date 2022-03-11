5 reasons you should never flip your car mats

Right, they don’t want their cute mats to get dirty. And the way to achieve this is to flip them over, have the ugly rubber side up, and the woolen, cozy, decorative side hidden from the mud and the dust.

Here are the five problems with that:

1. Correct use of car mats

Fabric car floor mats are meant to collect and absorb dirt from your shoes and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the car. Once you flip them, that purpose is defeated. Because the other side was not designed to capture and arrest the dust.

2. Correct purpose of rubber back

They come with a rubber back designed with studs to prevent them from slipping. Once you flip them and woolen side goes on the floor, you can’t prevent them from slipping, neither are they comfy or beautiful anymore.

3. Aesthetic appeal

The mats in attractive colours and designs, the very reasons you give for flipping them – to keep the beauty intact. However, flipping them takes away that beauty, leaving you with this ugly rubber surface that was never meant to be seen at all.

4. Easy to wash

Woolen car mats are easy to wash, dust or clean, so much so, you could easily clean them daily. Don’t be like your crazy aunt who has a set of fancy china that she never allows anyone to touch until the day she dies. You went for a car with a beautiful interior. How about you allow it to make you happy?

5. Limiting lifespan