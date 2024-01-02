Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

Let's begin by defining the two terms. Yoga, originating from ancient India over 5,000 years ago, is a practice that involves physical postures, breath control, meditation, and ethical principles. The word 'yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj,' meaning to yoke or unite, aiming for the connection between the body, mind, and spirit.

Pulse Nigeria

Yoga has a myriad of postures (asanas), ranging from gentle stretches to more challenging poses. Its benefits extend beyond the physical, as it promotes mental clarity, stress reduction, and emotional well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits of Yoga

Increased flexibility and strength: Asanas stretch and tone muscles, improving range of motion and building lean muscle mass.

Improved cardiovascular health: Dynamic yoga styles elevate heart rate, strengthening the cardiovascular system.

Stress reduction and mindfulness: Yoga's focus on breath and meditation techniques calms the mind and reduces stress.

Weight management: While not solely focused on calorie burning, yoga can contribute to weight loss by boosting metabolism, building muscle, and aiding mindful eating.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, gym workouts are a more conventional approach to fitness, providing a structured environment packed with equipment specifically designed to target different muscle groups.

Pulse Nigeria

It typically involves a range of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and resistance workouts, and physical fitness.

Gym workouts focus on:

Cardiovascular exercise: Running, cycling, or swimming to elevate heart rate, burn calories and improve endurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strength training: Lifting weights builds muscle mass, which increases metabolism and boosts calorie burning even at rest.

Improved bone density: Weight-bearing exercises, like squats and lunges, strengthen bones, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Benefits of gym workouts

Higher calorie burn: Intense cardio sessions significantly increase calorie expenditure compared to most yoga styles.

Targeted muscle building: Specific exercises isolate and strengthen desired muscle groups, optimising body composition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Structured routines: Gym programs and trainers that can provide guidance and accountability.

So, gym or yoga?

The truth is, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Both gym and yoga are great for weight loss, but the "best" choice depends on your preferences, fitness level, and goals. Yoga may be particularly appealing if you're going for a mind-body connection, stress relief, and fitness.

On the other hand, if you prefer a dynamic, goal-oriented environment and are looking for a challenge, the gym may be the ideal setting for you.

Ultimately, the effectiveness of your weight loss journey depends on your consistency in your chosen routine. All you need do is, find a balance that aligns with your lifestyle, keeping in mind that the most successful fitness journey is one that is sustainable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria