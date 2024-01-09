The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Though uncommon, some women may experience changes in vision or eye-related issues during pregnancy.

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight
4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

These changes are usually temporary and can be attributed to hormonal fluctuations, fluid retention, and changes in blood circulation that occur during pregnancy.

If you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, discussing any concerns about your eyesight with your healthcare provider is advisable for guidance and care.

Some common eye-related changes during pregnancy may include:

1. Blurred vision: Fluid retention can cause the cornea to thicken, leading to temporary blurred vision.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dry eyes: Hormonal changes may result in decreased tear production, causing dry eyes and discomfort.

3. Changes in prescription: Some women may notice changes in their eyeglasses or contact lens prescriptions due to fluid shifts in the eye.

4. Preeclampsia: In rare cases, severe conditions like preeclampsia can affect vision. Preeclampsia is a serious condition characterized by high blood pressure and damage to organs, including the eyes.

Understanding the causes of these changes and seeking appropriate medical attention when needed are crucial steps for ensuring a healthy pregnancy.

Pregnant women need to undergo regular prenatal check-ups, including eye exams, to monitor and address any vision changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there are significant or sudden vision changes, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional promptly to rule out any underlying issues.

It's essential to note that each pregnancy is unique, and not all women will experience changes in vision during this time.

If you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, discussing any concerns about your eyesight and overall well-being with your healthcare provider is advisable for guidance and care

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

4 ways pregnancy can affect your eyesight

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

'It tastes like chicken' — Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o eats snake meat in Benin

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

You should avoid fighting over texts in your relationships, here's why

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tracy Nduati before and after her 21kg weight loss transformation

Tracy Nduati's inspiring 21 kg weight loss journey with the gastric balloon at Nairobi Bariatric Center

Why honey is bad for diabetics .iStock/Getty Images Plus

These are 5 reasons honey is not a good option for diabetics

Staying awake all through the night might increase life expectancy [istockphoto]

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Gym or Yoga? Which is more effective? [HarpersBazaar]

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?