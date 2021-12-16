Natural Hair Girl: How to make deep conditioners at home

This is different from leave-in and rinse-out conditioners. Deep conditioning is the application of mostly natural substances that penetrate the hair deeply and restore damaged hair, and which you do not rinse it off.

The point of conditioning your hair is to repair, rebuild, replenish and revitalise hair brutalised by sun, heat, or bad products. It is usually done after shampooing and using a rinse-out conditioner.

A good deep conditioner should have protein and low molecule fatty acids.

How to deep condition your hair?

1. Make your hair wet

When your hair is wet, then nutrients can penetrate it. Whether you want to deep condition your hair before or after shampooing your hair, it must be wet.

2. Moisturise your split ends

The ends of your hair are the most dried part and dry hair usually causes split ends. That is why moisturising all the parts of your hair including the tips is essential.

3. Cover your hair and apply heat

After applying deep conditioner to your hair, then you should cover it with a shower cap and add a little heat to it. You can create heat by covering your hair with a damp towel and then letting it marinate for 20 minutes.

Homemade DIY deep conditioners

1. Olive oil and egg hair

Olive oil is a great way to moisturise your hair, and eggs add the required protein your hair needs.

Break an egg and add two spoons full of olive oil to it. Add two spoons of water to it.

2. Honey and coconut oil

Honey is also an effective moisturiser and contains certain vitamins, enzymes and minerals.

Coconut oil typically works wonders for hair follicles.

Mix equal proportions of honey and coconut and leave it on your hair for an hour.

3. Banana hair mask

Pulse Nigeria

Bananas will help with frizzy hair, split ends, and hair falling off.

Deep condition your hair with a banana hair mask but mashing one finger of banana and mixing with yoghurt. Then add at least two spoons of olive oil and honey.