Why women's noses might get bigger during pregnancy

Oghenerume Progress

The enlargement of women's noses during pregnancy is linked to the complex interplay of hormonal changes, increased blood flow, fluid retention, and structural adaptations.

Luckily, the nose returns to its normal size after childbirth [Allure]

These changes range from weight gain to hormonal fluctuations and even mental disorders. One of such changes that many people have started noticing more is the enlargement of the nose. Sometimes, it becomes wider and more prominent compared to when these women were not pregnant.

If you have ever wondered why a lady's nose might get bigger during pregnancy, here's why;

During pregnancy, a woman's body undergoes significant hormonal changes, including an increase in oestrogen and progesterone levels. These hormones play a crucial role in various bodily functions, including the growth and development of tissues. Basically, increasing estrogen levels in a pregnant woman's body causes the blood vessels in her nose to relax and dilate in order to increase blood flow, which in turn leads to swollen nose tissue.

A pregnant woman usually experiences increased blood volume and circulation which is important to support the growing foetus. This heightened blood flow affects various parts of the body, and the nose is no exception. The increased blood supply to nasal tissues could potentially contribute to its enlargement.

Another reason the nose of a pregnant woman might get bigger is fluid retention, particularly in the hands and feet. This fluid retention is a result of hormonal fluctuations and increased blood volume. While the nose might not be as prone to noticeable swelling as the extremities, subtle changes in fluid distribution could affect nasal tissues.

In conclusion, the enlargement of women's noses during pregnancy is linked to the complex interplay of hormonal changes, increased blood flow, fluid retention, and structural adaptations. Luckily, their noses will go back to the normal size after giving birth.

Hence, the next time you see the nasal changes in the before and after photos of a pregnant woman, I bet you will understand better why this happens.

