RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands lucrative radio job

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations Vinnie Baite on your new radio job

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands new job at Milele FM.
Comedian Vinnie Baite lands new job at Milele FM.

Kenyan Comedian Vinnie Baite has landed a new radio job with Mediamax owned radio station Milele FM.

Recommended articles

The funnyman shared the good news with his fans on his social media pages, alerting them to always tune into his weekly show. The comedian will be hosting the show alongside legendary radio personality Francis Luchivya.

“God above everything 💜.Sasa mimi ni Radio presenter but hauwezi elewa 😂😂Tune in to Milele Fm from mon-fri every week tupepete iwake tukiwa na bigman @luchivya,” shared Vinnie Baite.

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands new job at Milele FM.
Comedian Vinnie Baite lands new job at Milele FM. Comedian Vinnie Baite lands new job at Milele FM. Pulse Live Kenya

The new of Vinnie joining Milele FM come days after his fellow comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah also joined Milele FM.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the comedian mentioned that he has always aspired to be on radio and finally the perfect opportunity has presented itself.

“God is great, finally on radio - milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio , thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

Mulamwah also used the opportunity to encourage his fellow youth to never give up on their dreams.

Mulamwah Joins Milele FM
Mulamwah Joins Milele FM Comedian Vinnie Baite lands new job at Milele FM. Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian will be hosting a weekly show from 1PM to 4PM alongside Meshack Jillani.

“It doesn't matter what people say or think about your art, just focus and give your best and let God work on the rest. Hoping for the best & longetivity in this new career. Tune in monday - friday 1pm - 4pm and experience mulamwah in a whole new dimension. Blessings ♥️. I love yah team konki 👌💪. @meshackjillani,” Mulamwah encouraged.

Vinnie Baite has now joined his fellow comedians who are also on radio among them; Oga Obinna (Kiss 100), Shuga Boy (Radio Maisha), MCA Tricky (Milele FM), Mulwamwah (Milele FM) and Mwalim Churchill (Classic 105).

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands lucrative radio job

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands lucrative radio job

Tired of the high cost of living? It’s about to get worse, but you can stop that

Tired of the high cost of living? It’s about to get worse, but you can stop that

4 tips to deal with stress on your big day

4 tips to deal with stress on your big day

Facebook and Instagram Reels reveal most popular travel spots in Kenya

Facebook and Instagram Reels reveal most popular travel spots in Kenya

Women will choose cheating rich men over faithful broke men - Michael Blackson (VIDEO)

Women will choose cheating rich men over faithful broke men - Michael Blackson (VIDEO)

Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

Risper Faith to undergo mini-gastric bypass, 1 year after liposuction

Risper Faith to undergo mini-gastric bypass, 1 year after liposuction

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

CS Balala overjoyed after conquering Mt Kenya [Photos]

CS Balala overjoyed after conquering Mt Kenya [Photos]

Trending

Comedian Mulamwah lands new radio job

Comedian Mulamwah joins Milele FM

Kenyans to benefit from Google's 30,000 scholarships, How to apply

Kenyan businesses to benefit from Google's new Hustle Academy

Inspiring story of Kenya's first female police pilot

Kenya's first female police pilot Eunice Dobby

Former TV47 boss lands top job in Rwanda

Eugene Anangwe