Comedian Vinnie Baite lands lucrative radio job

The funnyman shared the good news with his fans on his social media pages, alerting them to always tune into his weekly show. The comedian will be hosting the show alongside legendary radio personality Francis Luchivya.

“God above everything 💜.Sasa mimi ni Radio presenter but hauwezi elewa 😂😂Tune in to Milele Fm from mon-fri every week tupepete iwake tukiwa na bigman @luchivya,” shared Vinnie Baite.

Comedian Vinnie Baite lands new job at Milele FM. Pulse Live Kenya

The new of Vinnie joining Milele FM come days after his fellow comedian David Oyando stage name Mulamwah also joined Milele FM.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the comedian mentioned that he has always aspired to be on radio and finally the perfect opportunity has presented itself.

“God is great, finally on radio - milele FM. It has always been my dream to one day be on radio , thanks to all konki fans who always believed in me and supported me in my craft from scratch. To everyone else out there, always do you,” Mulamwah said in part.

Mulamwah also used the opportunity to encourage his fellow youth to never give up on their dreams.

The comedian will be hosting a weekly show from 1PM to 4PM alongside Meshack Jillani.

“It doesn't matter what people say or think about your art, just focus and give your best and let God work on the rest. Hoping for the best & longetivity in this new career. Tune in monday - friday 1pm - 4pm and experience mulamwah in a whole new dimension. Blessings ♥️. I love yah team konki 👌💪. @meshackjillani,” Mulamwah encouraged.